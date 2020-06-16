AYDEN — An investigation is underway following a fatal fire on Monday night in Ayden.
Ayden resident Tony Dobbs died in the blaze, according to fire officials.
The Ayden Fire Department, along with the Winterville Fire Department and Winterville Rural Fire Department, responded to a structure fire call at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Monday night at 4288 Norris Store Road.
Ayden firefighters were in training and responded to the fire quickly, according to Ayden Chief Sam Jones.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke coming from the left side of the house.
“There was not a ton, but a decent amount,” Jones said.
Firefighters forced their way into the house by the front door and knocked the fire down.
“They located the victim pretty quickly,” Jones said, adding Dobbs was given CPR but did not respond.
It was confirmed on Tuesday that Dobbs died as a result of the blaze.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office and Pitt County Emergency Management are handling the investigation.