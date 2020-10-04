A months-long effort to create a mural on First Street promoting racial justice is hitting speed bumps raised by a new policy requiring City Council approval of public art.
Artist Kevon Gainer said he first proposed the Black Lives Matter mural in June when he saw similar murals being painted in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck.
Gainer said the idea quickly gained support and he started working with J.H. Rose High School art teacher Randall Leach and N.C. Civil Executive Director Jermaine McNair to present the idea to city officials.
“We are trying to do it differently. We are trying to make it more collaborative and (have) more communication and build relationships among parties who probably have not met each other before,” Leach said. “Usually the circles that don’t interact, we want to be the connecting piece to make those circles interact.”
It was envisioned that artists would each paint one letter in the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” Leach said. It would begin in front of the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, a memorial to a black church and neighborhood razed in the 1960s for an urban renewal project that included the Town Common.
Leach said City Manager Ann Wall voiced support for the mural and assigned the project to the city’s engineering division, which worked with the group to prepare the alignment of the letters.
Leach said the city had purchased paint, and a crowd fundraiser was started to raise money for the remaining paint and materials. They were then told Wall didn’t have the authority to approve the mural and the project was placed on hold, he said. This occurred sometime in late June, early July.
In August, the city council voted 4-2 to require public art projects planned for city-owned buildings or in the public right-of-way had to be presented to the council for review and approval.
Councilman Will Bell, who proposed the change, said council members, as elected leaders, should have a say in where public art is placed. Bell’s recommendation called for the council to a get sketch of the proposed artwork for review.
Mayor P.J. Connelly has since recommended a policy to provide clear direction on how civic art requests will be handled by the city. A discussion and possible adoption of procedures are on the agenda for Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting.
The proposed procedures state any proposal for a public art project must go to the city manager, including but not limited to requests by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said Holly Garriott, executive director of the arts council and liaison to the city Civic Arts Committee, which reviews and recommends public art projects.
The proposal would be placed on the council’s workshop agenda for review. The person requesting the project must make a presentation. The council will then determine if it should be placed on an agenda for possible action at a future regular council meeting.
Neither Connelly nor other city council members mentioned the policy when they held remote meetings with organizers of the mural project last week, according to participants.
In September, the mural organizers submitted their plan to the Civic Art Committee to follow the traditional protocols for approving public art projects.
Garriott said the committee is scheduled to review the project on Monday. If approved, it will go to the arts council board for recommendation to the city.
The mural organizers worry that the project will face significant delays now. Even if new procedures are adopted on Monday, it will be December, at the earliest, before the council can sign off on the project. Then the project will be at the mercy of the winter weather.
Garriott said she has talked with Connelly and was told the procedures will streamline the process between city staff and council. She was also assured that any proposals for future art projects brought to the city would be referred to the civic arts committee for review and recommendation.
Efforts to reach Connelly on Friday were unsuccessful.
Leach said throughout the process organizers have tried to meet city demands. They even agreed to change the wording to “Black Lives Do Matter.”
“We started out with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ but the city asked us to compromise, to take it away from that statement and the connotations which have charged meanings and messages behind it, depending on your frame of reference,” Leach said. Because organizers want the project to bring the community together, they agreed to add the word “do.”
“We said we would make that (change) because we want to make that happen,” Leach said. “It’s more important that we show this expression of collaboration. It’s more important than having this dropped because we wouldn’t compromise.”
The change had the unintended, but welcomed, benefit of allowing two more artists to join the project. A total of 18 artists, among them East Carolina University students, artists in the community and artists from other locations, will participate, assisted by some of Leach’s students.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels had concerns that the change in August was related to the proposed Black Lives Matter project. She remained concerned Thursday night.
“I’m of two minds. I know with any project there has to be structure,” Daniels said. “But the other side of me says that every step toward the Black Lives Matter mural, more rules are being put in place, more things are taking it further and further down.
“There are things being put in place for this particular project that aren’t being put in place for other projects. It’s blatant, you can’t miss it,” Daniels said.
Daniels is ready to push the project forward.
“I am excited about it and I hope it’s something that does pass and it’s something we can see and do,” she said.
“I think there are a lot of people who have a misconception of what Black Lives Matter is,” she said. “It is not hate, it is not violence. It’s just people wanting others to understand that black lives do matter and we have the right to be safe, we have the right to be respected, we have the right to not always be fearful. I think that is important.”