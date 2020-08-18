There was something familiar and something not so familiar about Pitt County Schools’ start to the new year on Monday.
As usual, along the sidewalk leading up to Ridgewood Elementary School, kids pedaling bikes, riding scooters and going on foot made their way from Langston Farms subdivision, with parents, neighbors and even dogs in tow. Some paused first to hold hand-lettered signs and pose for customary first-day photos on the front steps of their homes. But more than the words on those signs had changed.
Many of this year’s students were photographed wearing the state’s mandated accessory for returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic: a mask.
Lauren and Kyle Given took pictures of daughters Allie and Paisley with and without masks before walking their children to the first day of school since March, when students were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last month that public schools could continue virtual instruction when public school classes resumed on Aug. 17, or they could opt to reopen schools with safety guidelines such as face coverings and reduced classroom capacity. While about 65 percent of the state’s public school students will start the year with remote learning, Pitt County Schools gave families the choice of full-time virtual instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction.
Allie Kohler, like nearly 60 percent of parents registering their children to attend public school in Pitt County this year, opted for part-time school attendance for her three school-age boys.
Kohler’s sons will attend on alternating weeks, with two boys in school and two (including one preschooler) at home each week to allow her to give each more personal attention during remote instruction.
“I decided to send them because I think one-on-one instruction is very important, and the socialization,” Kohler, a stay-at-home mom, said as she walked along beside 5-year-old Reid and 9-year-old Jack, both pedaling their bikes to school. “I feel like they need to be here. … My kids are very excited to go back to school.”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said teachers and administrators were just as enthusiastic about having students in the classroom for the first time in more than five months.
“Our principals and our teachers were so excited to just have children in their buildings again,” she said. “Our schools have been empty, so to welcome children into our schools today was huge for our students and staff.”
Jennifer Worsley said her fifth-grade daughter, Lilly, and eighth-grade son, Brandon, both were awake by 6 a.m. getting ready for the first days at Ridgewood Elementary and A.G. Cox Middle schools since March 13. Worsley, who is employed as a controller in financial services at Vidant Health, has been working from home since March 19.
“We’ve all been together 24/7,” she said. “They’re ready to start the school year, get back to some sense of schedule and normalcy, whatever that may look like this year.”
This year’s school looks different in many ways. In addition to the mandatory face coverings, students are required to undergo temperature and symptoms screenings before entering the school building. Once inside, they are to remain 6 feet apart. Students, especially at the elementary level, will change classes less frequently and will eat lunch in the classroom rather than the school cafeteria.
Worsley, who will continue to work remotely for now, said she is satisfied that the school system has made the necessary effort to create a safe learning environment.
“Whatever it ends up being,” she said, “we’re going to make the most of it.”
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, Johnson said, the Health Department has advised that a quarantine should be required for others who were present on a bus or in a classroom with that individual.
The school system confirmed last week that someone at Innovation Early College High School at ECU, which resumed classes Aug. 8, had tested positive for the virus but did not report how many individuals were quarantined as a result.
Concerns about the spread of the virus nearly prompted Sara Ellingwood to keep her first-grader, Maya, home with preschooler Lana this year.
“Masks all day were actually a big (part of the) decision on sending her,” Ellingwood said. “I feel that’s something simple that we can all do to protect each other.”
Ellingwood, who plans to return to work part-time as a preschool teacher this year, worked with Maya on virtual learning in the spring and found that her daughter’s reading level continued to improve, despite her being away from school. But Ellingwood was concerned about her daughter spending a lot of time in front of a computer screen, a practice the family has worked to avoid since the girls were young.
Lauren Given had similar concerns about her daughters, who are in kindergarten and fourth grade this year.
“I think they just learn better in the classroom,” she said. “I think it’s good for them to get out of the house and be around their teacher and other kids. It’s kind of the best of both worlds in my opinion because they can be in school for a week and then they get to be at home with me for a week.”
Kyle Given, who is a dentist, said seeing the procedures for cleaning and social distancing made him comfortable with having his daughters in the classroom.
At Ridgewood’s open house, which was by appointment and for kindergartners only, the Givens learned that Paisley would be one of eight students sharing a classroom on weeks that she attends.
“They’re wiping these desks multiple times a day. There’s no use of water fountains. All of the normal places you would think would have lots of bacteria from different children, all of those have been closed down,” he said.
“They’re doing everything you could ask them to do to try to protect our kids. We can’t ask any more.”
While exact attendance figures were not available Monday, about 14,000 of an estimated 24,000 Pitt County Schools students are registered to attend in-person classes. About half that number were expected to attend school Monday and today as part of Learning Zone A. Students in Learning Zone B will attend school Thursday-Friday. This week, Wednesday is a remote learning day for all students.
Earlier Monday, computer issues were reported at public schools across the state. The Department of Public Instruction said that NCEdCloud, a service delivery platform designed for administrative support systems, was down.
Johnson said problems with the computer system were resolved shortly after noon.