Small businesses make up the vast majority — 99.9 percent — of businesses in the U.S. economy, according to the Small Business Association.
Here in North Carolina, small businesses account for 99 percent of our state’s economy as well. In fact, there are 582 million entrepreneurs in the world, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which means 1 in 13 people own their own business.
Regardless of their type of business or industry, entrepreneurs have a few things in common — they’re risk-takers, tenacious, motivated, creative — and they use their smartphones to conduct business. Consider the following:
Using portable devices for work tasks saves employees 58 minutes per day while increasing productivity by 34 percent, per Frost & Sullivan.
Fifty-three percent of respondents in a CITO Research report stated mobile apps improve business processes and productivity.
Smartphones can help level the playing field for small companies by raising their online image, professionalism and increasing productivity. Virtual assistants, marketing apps and streamlined communication tools all help professionals grow their businesses, attract new customers and thrive in a competitive marketplace.
U.S. Cellular recommends the following business apps to help our local entrepreneurs and professionals:
Have an assistant at your fingertips. Hound is a voice-command assistant that can make calls, check flights, provide weather updates, find hotels and make dinner reservations. Hound is hands-free and completely voice activated, which is perfect for the busy professional who always has their hands full.
Use virtual accountants. Wave goodbye to your accounting woes with the Wave app, an all-in-one accounting software platform that offers sales tracking, invoicing, mobile receipt tracking, employee payment, account reporting and more. They also provide professional bookkeeping services for an extra fee.
Elevate your marketing. Marketing is critical to grow your business and attract new customers, but what if you don’t have marketing or graphic designers on staff? Turn to the Canva app. This digital marketing tool uses slick templates on a user-friendly format, allowing anyone to easily create beautiful, professional-looking marketing materials. Whether you need brochures, mailers or eye-catching Insta posts, Canva has you covered.
Go social. Hootsuite is a must-have to better manage your company’s social media platforms. The free app allows you to be more efficient and consistent with social media efforts by entering content in bulk and scheduling regular posts. Then Hootsuite ensures fresh content is posting regularly, which is helpful as you concentrate on the 15,000 other things on your to-do list.
Travel smarter. Business travel is inevitable, especially for the busy entrepreneur. TripIt, a leading travel app, will make your life much easier, organizing all your travel plans into a central itinerary and organizing all your trip details in one place. If anything changes for your next flight out of RDU— your flight is delayed or the gate changes — TripIt automatically notifies you. By streamlining the travel details, entrepreneurs can focus on growing their business.