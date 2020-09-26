The grand old flag is flying a little higher at the Third Street Education Center these days.
The center houses the Third Street Academy, a private, Christian school for boys that focuses on character development, spiritual formation and academic success.
Academy Principal Beth Hinson said that one of the school’s most dedicated supporters, Charlot Emerson, wanted a flagpole for the center that was large enough to hang both the American flag and the Christian flag
So Emerson set out to make that happen. She worked with Sheetz district manager Vanessa Hodgin and “Sheetz Inc. came through for us and purchased us a very tall, beautiful flagpole and flags for our center,” Hinson said.
Emerson said she approached Sheetz due to Randy Walter, who was the manager of the Fire Tower Sheetz store for years.
Walter, who has since retired, has provided “very generous” support for academy projects in the past, including ongoing donations of food that started before the academy had a kitchen, Emerson said.
“He just did so many good things for us. I had it in my heart that it would be a nice thing to dedicate the flagpole to Randy,” Emerson said.
The academy celebrated the dedication ceremony on Sept. 11. Students who have the responsibility of flying the flag every morning and taking it down each afternoon received flag pins courtesy Red Beddard, a Vietnam veteran.
Emerson said she was impressed by the students, who had practiced handling the flag before the ceremony.
“They were really prepared and they showed great respect for the flag,” she said.
Hinson said she appreciated the efforts of everyone involved.
“We are so thankful to all of these individuals that have made this beautiful flagpole a reality,” Hinson said. “We were also glad that we could dedicate it with all of our students attending on a day where we recognized all those who lost their life on (Sept. 11) 19 years ago.
“We also celebrated the unity our country felt in the days after the tragic event and hoped and prayed for that to return to our country once again,” she said.
Hinson said the students sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as they raised the Christian Flag and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” as they raised the American flag.
Emerson said that she finds great satisfaction in seeing the new pole, with flags flying, in front of the academy.
“I thought to myself the other day, even when I’m gone, that flagpole will still be here,” she said.