Campers at The Refuge are doing what they do every summer — swimming, fishing, canoeing, singing worship songs around the campfire and learning archery.
None of this would likely make headlines except for the fact that, this summer, few kids are getting that chance. The American Camp Association estimates that 19.5 million kids and teens across the country will miss out on camps this year as nearly two in three are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Six weeks ago, it looked like The Refuge, a Christian camp about 15 miles southwest of Greenville, might have ended up being one of those.
While some states, including Oregon, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, shut down camps for the year, Gov. Roy Cooper announced in May that North Carolina camps could move forward, with restrictions. But since June, there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at some camps in the state, as well as Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Missouri, where Kanakuk camp shut down after 82 campers and staff tested positive for the virus.
At The Refuge, COVID-19 arrived before campers did. Head counselor David Morales, who has worked at the camp for five summers, had no idea when he reported June 7 for a week of training that he had been exposed to the virus.
Morales, a Pink Hill native and recent graduate of East Carolina University, had attended a gathering of about a dozen friends earlier that weekend. By mid-week, he received a text telling him that a friend who had been at that same event had tested positive for COVID-19.
Four days before The Refuge was to begin its camp season, Executive Director Sammy Hudson learned that Morales also tested positive. Because Morales had spent days with 15 other staff members, plus Hudson’s wife and two daughters, all 18 of them also were tested. Five of those, including Hudson, were positive.
Hudson, 47, was faced with the job of calling families of kids who had missed out on school and their spring sports seasons to tell them that they couldn’t come to camp.
“It’s probably one of the hardest days I’ve ever had in 12 years of being out here at The Refuge,” he said. “I think the emotional toll initially was harder than the actual event.”
While his peers experienced mild effects of the virus, Morales battled typical symptoms: fever, cough, fatigue and shortness of breath. He had returned to his apartment in Greenville to self-isolate before learning that the illness had spread among more than a third of the staff.
“I think what I was surprised at is that it just takes one instance with someone who has it that doesn’t know they have it to change the course of an entire group,” Hudson said. “It’s for real in that aspect.”
The Refuge board of directors agreed to resume the season on July 6, pending negative tests for all staff members and clearance from the health department. Hudson alerted parents of campers that the outbreak would delay the opening by at least three weeks.
“One of my greatest joys in the middle of all this was how supportive all the parents were,” he said. “Some prayed with me.
“In your mind, you think they’re not going to want to come here. They’re going to be scared, and that wasn’t the case at all,” Hudson said, adding that nearly every family he contacted rescheduled for a later week.
Following the advice of local health officials, The Refuge staff remained quarantined at the camp. Hudson divided staff members into four cabins to separate men and women who had contracted the virus from those who had not.
“We had some staff that had people at home with underlying conditions,” Hudson said, explaining why they chose to shelter in place. “We knew we were in a contained bubble at the camp.”
While few experienced even mild symptoms, they ate at separate tables and wore masks, even while distancing themselves from each other outdoors. Unable to remain in close proximity for extended periods, staff members wrote each other letters of encouragement.
“They bonded in ways that you wouldn’t expect. When you have to care for one another, that’s a different level,” Hudson said. “What we walked through I wouldn’t wish on anybody, but I wouldn’t exchange it either. In a lot of ways, it was a blessing that was unexpected.”
Church volunteers and others outside the camp brought Tylenol and gallons of chicken noodle soup, leaving contributions at the front of the camp for healthy staff members to bring to their peers. Home remedies and over-the-counter medication proved to be enough to address their symptoms.
Morales was a different story. Though 23 with no underlying health issues, he developed a severe cough that left him breathless from simply walking around his apartment. He ended up being hospitalized for five days due to pneumonia.
Now free of COVID-19, Morales said his personal experience has equipped him to persuade campers to follow safety procedures and take the risk of infection seriously.
“I really think it’s a learning opportunity for them. Obviously, it could happen to any one of us,” he said. “I would have probably said it wouldn’t happen to me.”
This year’s camps are, in many cases, about a third of the size of previous years, due to distancing requirements. Campers are screened for symptoms and have their temperatures checked daily. Parents, who sign a waiver acknowledging a potential risk of infection, are not allowed to enter cabins.
The pandemic has affected nearly everything from the way campers are served meals (packaged) to their crafts (outdoors and no sharing of supplies). Added measures such as sanitizing life jackets and canoe paddles between use have increased the workload, but Hudson sees the effort as worth it.
“So many ministries aren’t able to do what they do because of this (pandemic),” he said. “Our mission at camp is to share and model the hope of Jesus.
“We feel like our mission is important particularly when children are trying to wrap their arms around what all is going on in the world,” Hudson said. “For us, not having camp would have been extremely difficult, even more emotionally difficult, than walking through the virus because we believe the hope we share is that important.”
Morales agrees.
“This is a different type of year,” he said. “Kids have been locked up in quarantine for so long. They need a chance to be kids, have fun, but most importantly have a chance to learn about the Lord.”
For information about The Refuge, visit ncrefuge.org.