A ministry forced to shut its doors due to the pandemic will close permanently after nearly three decades of feeding the area’s rural poor.
Executive Director Carolyn Spencer said First Born Community Development Center in Grimesland will cease its operations at the end of 2020. She is working to try to ensure that another agency will be able to continue the ministry that her father began in 1992.
“Our decision is also based on the scripture: Ecclesiastes 3:1 ‘To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven,’” reads a recent letter to supporters signed by Spencer, board President Gwendolyn Smith and treasurer, the Rev. Virgil D. Smith Sr.
Spencer said operating and funding challenges associated with COVID-19 influenced the decision, which she described as a difficult one.
“It’s still in my heart,” Spencer said in a telephone interview. “I just can’t do like I used to do. I choke up now even talking about it because it’s something I had a passion for, and I love people.
“But there comes a time that you can’t do anything else,” she said. “You have to back away and hope and pray somebody else will take the torch.”
Shelia Driver, who serves as overseer of nearby Greater New Birth Holiness Church, hopes to be able to continue the program, which provides food for more than 500 families a month.
“Right now, we do plan to keep it going,” she said. “Carolyn’s vision was not to let it go down but to keep it going.”
Since First Born shut down in the spring, volunteers from Driver’s church and two others in the area have helped to convert the ministry’s food distribution to a curbside pickup. Twice a month, cars begin lining up as early as two hours in advance to pick up food outside Greater New Birth, located about a mile from First Born.
A longtime First Born volunteer, Driver had worked through her church’s outreach ministry, Greater Works Foundation of HOPE (Helping Other People Excel), to host part of First Born’s food distributions beginning in 2019. Driver’s church offered its parking lot as a food pick-up site to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“(The pandemic) has really put a damper on everything. You’ve got to think about people that would come; they’re older and they’ve got medical issues,” Spencer said, adding that many of First Born’s clients and volunteers are at risk of contracting the virus.
“It takes people to run an agency. You can’t do it by yourself,” she said. “… It’s hard (but) the Lord is still good.”
Spencer, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said her impaired immune system leaves her vulnerable.
“I can’t afford to be exposed. I’ve been too sick,” she said. “I just can’t afford to be around a lot of people.”
Neither First Born Holy Church, where First Born CDC operates, nor Greater New Birth has reopened its sanctuary since March. Driver preaches to her congregation in the parking lot. Spencer said Hurricane Isaias caused a roof leak and damaged the floor at First Born church.
It is not the first storm First Born has weathered. A former recipient of funding from the United Way of Pitt County, First Born has reported financial strain in recent years, a situation that Spencer said was worsened by the pandemic.
“The pandemic has really made it so you can’t go soliciting (for donations),” she said. “You can’t go out. It’s just it’s hard to try to keep funds in there, just to keep the lights on.”
Driver said she is not sure how much it will cost to continue the feeding ministry but she anticipates that volunteers from Greater New Birth and partner churches, St. Monica and Beech Grove, may have to launch fundraising efforts to keep it going.
“Right now we’re doing it out of pocket. We’re really don’t know how much it will cost to keep it going,” she said. “It works; we’ve been able to do it. I don’t know how. It’s just God multiplying what we do have.”
First Born distributes an average of 8,000 to 10,000 pounds of food a month through the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program. Driver and Spencer are working together to help Greater Works Foundation of HOPE get established as a member agency with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina.
Driver said the church has freezers and is converting part of its current dining room to make room for more food storage space. She said she and her congregation of about 30 members are happy to make the sacrifice to help others in need.
“My heart is into what I’m doing,” she said. “I love to see the people come. They’re so thankful. I’ve seen tears. … It just touches your heart.”
Driver said Spencer will remain involved in the effort, even though it will no longer be based at First Born.
“I know it breaks her heart that it has come to this point but then it gives her joy that she’ll still be a part of it,” Driver said. “She’ll sill be helping Grimesland and the surrounding areas.
“We’re definitely going to take the load off her shoulders and still serve the people with the same spirit.”
Spencer’s father, Bishop J. L. Smith, established First Born to provide food and clothing to people in need. Six of Smith’s 16 children remain involved with the ministry today.
“My dad taught us respect for other people and love, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’” Spencer said, quoting a New Testament verse commonly referred to as The Golden Rule. “You need to help somebody else. My dad and mom, they always commanded us to love one another and love others.
“We are our brother’s keeper,” she said. “We’re going to try to continue to serve the community. We don’t intend to stop serving. It’s just not going to be at First Born.”