There are some subjects that are difficult and awkward to address, but it’s important that people talk about them.
That was the idea behind a forum held on Tuesday evening at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on the topic of safety and security in churches.
More than 50 people from a variety of faith communities in the Greenville area attended a Security Forum event to listen to a panel discussion led by law enforcement officers and security experts.
Different types of safety were discussed at the forum, including cybersecurity and even a brief mention of COVID-19, but the main emphasis was on prevention of an active assailant situation and steps to take if such an incident takes place.
“We have been working on our own security plans for over a year,” said the Reverend John Porter-Acee, rector at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
A volunteer, Marie Cooper, offered to put this forum together, he said.
Panelists at Tuesday’s forum were Chief Deputy Chauncey Congleton, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office; Captain Richard Tyndall, Greenville Police Department; Lieutenant Chris Williams, Winterville Police Department; and Pete Jones, protective security advisor with the Department of Homeland Security.
Porter-Acee moderated the discussion, noting that religious communities always want to be as hospitable, open and friendly as they can be.
At the same time there is a need to keep parishioners safe, he said.
“It’s actually something that law enforcement struggles with, as well, because they want to be the friendly neighborhood police officers, but they also need to keep themselves safe,” Porter-Acee said.
“I think the most loving thing we can do for our (church) members and for our visitors is to keep them safe — or to be responsible. There’s no way we can keep them safe,” he said.
Panel members discussed precautions churches can take that will make their environments more physically secure. They included:
- Pay attention to your surroundings. If you see people you don’t know, welcome them, introduce yourself and learn who they are. This lets them know that you have seen them and acknowledged them and are aware of their presence.
Removing anonymity is important, Jones said. When people remain anonymous, they tend to do something they don’t normally do.
“It’s all about being aware of your surroundings,” Congleton said.
- Make use of name tags. An effective strategy for identifying and welcoming strangers is the use of permanent name tags. Wearing of these name tags by church members differentiates them from visitors whose name tags would be the temporary, paper name tags, panelists said.
- Appoint a person or persons at the church whose only job is to focus on security. These volunteers should not also have other tasks to do, such as greeting people and handing out bulletins. Persons with this task should observe parking lots during an event or service as well as survey the exterior and interior surroundings in general.
- Limit the number of unlocked doors to the church building. There is no need to have an excessive number of exterior doors unlocked or open, Jones said. Crash bars on doors, for easy exit, also were recommended.
- Hire a uniformed police officer. For large congregations that can afford it, hiring a police officer to be on duty at the church during worship services or other events is an option.
Panelists discouraged the use of an armed, plainclothes police officer when asked if that was a good idea.
The sight of an armed, uniformed officer is much more likely to deter an assailant, Tyndall said. People who are armed and in plainclothes are more likely to cause confusion if a shooting were to take place, he said.
- “If you see something, say something.” When people see something suspicious, they should speak up and tell someone, panelists said.
In many mass shooting incidents that have occurred in the United State, it was later learned that at least one person had some idea that something was not right, Jones said. In some cases, it was more than one person who suspected something was amiss.
People should not hesitate to call 911, panelists said.
- “Run, hide, fight.” That’s the strategy the panelists recommended in the event of an actual, active assault incident at a church.
If people can get out and away, they should. If they can’t, they should hide out of sight and if they find themselves face to face with an assailant, they should fight, the panelists said.
To this end, church members need to know where exits are and the best way to get out of a building. Plans for helping people who are disabled should be thought about and discussed in advance, panelists said.
- Be prepared.
“Preparation is key,” Tyndall said. Noting that crimes can be prevented through “environmental design,” which includes outfitting a church’s premises to promote safety.
Ideas for physical security at a church include cameras in certain locations, security lights and motion sensors, he said.
Sometimes it’s a matter of cutting down an overgrown bush that hides an entryway.
The Greenville Police Department will send a police officer to a church to look at the building, the parking lot and surrounding areas and give ideas on how to improve security, Tyndall said.
Churches need to talk regularly about safety measures, panelists said. They compared addressing safety precautions to fire drills that have been held in public schools since the 1950s.
No one likes to think about being in a fire, but drills in schools have become routine, and, as a result, there is very little anxiety associated with fire drills, the panelists said.
The same approach needs to be taken when addressing safety at a church or school, they said. Offering training frequently about safety and security for five minutes at a time is an effective way to keep people up to date about precautions and actions to take.
The panelists said they are available to visit individual churches and talk about safety and security.