FOUNTAIN — Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery of Fountain is the recipient of not one, but two awards from the 2019 N.C. State Fair.
Owners Phillip and Corinee Guy decided to enter the competition for the first time since they established the vineyard and winery.
“We’re very proud of these. This is our first time,” Phillip Guy said. “We’ve had our permits since June 2015. We decided last summer we would enter some of our wine into the competition. We were pleasantly surprised.”
The contest featured wines that were created using locally grown grapes indigenous to North Carolina. Judges performed a blind tasting to determine the best of the best.
“This is a team of people who know about wine,” Phillip Guy said.
The couple entered three of their 18 wines into the competition. Their Golden Classic and Blush Your Heart earned the coveted bronze and silver awards, respectively.
“It was pretty great. It was a really good feeling because we don’t sweeten our wines as most wineries do,” Corinee Guy said. “We had people say ‘I can’t stand Muscadine wine’ taste ours and say ‘It’s so good. It tastes like the grape.’”
Having the wine taste like the grapes it is created from is the couple’s intention.
“It has a 12 percent alcohol level. It’s lower than a lot of places,” Phillip Guy said. “With less sugars that means that the taste of the grape really comes through. (Corinee) was the engineer of the wines that won the awards.
“There are so many things that go into this,” he said. “We measure sugars as the grapes ripen, we measure PH, which is the acid level, and the TA, which is the total acidity titration. I depend on her sense of taste to know when the Muscadine is at its peak.”
“I basically said, ‘Let’s not sweeten it as much,’” Corinee Guy said.
The Golden Classic is created using a Carlos grape.
“It is the most widely grown variety of Muscadine in the state. It’s a sweet white Muscadine,” Phillip Guy said.
Blush Your Heart, whose name plays on the Southern phrase “bless your heart,” also is a sweet wine.
“I came up with this name because you know in Southland, it’s like a backhand compliment. It’s our sweet blush Muscadine,” Phillip Guy said.
To make their Blush Your Heart wine, the couple uses a mixture of Carlos and Noble grapes.
“It really helps give it the taste. It is sweet,” Phillip Guy said.
Winning the awards was validation for the husband and wife team who work to operate the six-acre vineyard and winery that prides itself on being a no-spray vineyard.
“My wife and I decided at the very get-go when we started planting 11 years ago to be as natural as we can be,” Phillip Guy said.
No pesticides, fungicides or herbicides are used at the vineyard. All weeding is done by hand or with help from the couple’s miniature horses Banks and Montana.
“It’s important we say we are a no-spray vineyard. We love to tell everyone we’re all-natural,” he said. “We don’t even have irrigation. We find with the rainfall we have, we’re OK. It’s worth it. We only have six acres. It’s something you can do by hand.”
Grapes also are hand-harvested by the couple who maintains the daily tasks of their operation. Their daughter, Many Saunders, is the only third party involved and creates the art for each wine’s unique label.
“We hand harvest, so if there is a cluster of grapes, there may be one that is ripe. We make several passes through because we only pick the right grapes,” Phillip Guy said.
Since winning the award, Seven Pines has seen an increase in demand.
“After we received the award in October, the demand went up for all our wines, especially those two. We found ourselves temporarly out of stock,” Phillip Guy said.
The Guys are hoping their summer crop will increase its yield and hope to submit more wines in the future.
Seven Pines wines can be found at Firefly Wine Shop, Jarvis Bottle Shop, Pour Haus Pub, Cinderine’s, Mike’s Farm and Country Farm, Grape Nuts Wine, Simply Divine Oil and Wine and more. Wine can also be found at special events such as Farmville’s Market on Main, the Umbrella Market and the Dogwood Festival.
For more information about Seven Pines Vineyard and Winery follow it on Facebook.