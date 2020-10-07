Incumbent Pitt County school board members Melinda Fagundus, Worth Forbes and Benjie Forrest, along with newcomer Don Rhodes, are running without opposition in the Nov. 3 election. Here is where they stand on several issues.
District 4
Creekside Elementary, Falkland School, Farmville Middle, Farmville Central High School, H.B. Sugg, Sam D. Bundy, South Central High School
CANDIDATE: Don Rhodes, 61, U.S. 258 Farmville
OCCUPATION: retired educator, business co-owner and operator
EXPERIENCE: Rhodes has served as teacher, coach, assistant principal and director in schools in Camden, Edgecombe and Pitt counties. He is vice chairman of Pitt Community College Foundation Board and serves on Pitt County Economic Development Board, Fountain Fire Department board of directors, State Employees Credit Union Medical Park advisory board and is treasurer of Memorial United Methodist Church. He has served on the Pitt County Animal Services Advisory Board and Pitt County Board of Adjustment.
CONTACT: drhodes@centurylink.net
KEY ISSUES:
1. COVID-19 — Rhodes said he expects the board to be dealing with issues presented by the pandemic for some time.
“I look forward to getting on the board in December, but I know that COVID is going to be around,” he said.
2. Local supplements — Rhodes said it is important to be able to retain talented educators in outlying areas of the county. He would like to explore paying teachers a higher stipend to work in schools in Farmville, Ayden, Grifton, Grimesland and areas north of the Tar River.
“That (a supplement) is not the only answer,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure teachers have good working environments. That’s not just necessarily the building. That’s the support of administrators, support of staff.”
3. Facilities — Rhodes said Pitt County Schools, like districts across the state, has numerous aging buildings in need of upgrades.
“It’s got to be addressed,” he said. “A plan needs to come for how we’re going to replace these buildings.
“There are some funding sources there, but of course the main would would be from the county commissioners,” Rhodes said. “We’re in competition with funds — Pitt Community College, the school system, the sheriff’s department. We’re all in competition for funds for buildings.”
District 6
Ayden Elementary, Ayden Middle, Ayden-Grifton High School, D.H. Conley High School, Grifton School
CANDIDATE: Worth Forbes, 62, Ivy Road, Greenville (Johnny Davis will appear on the ballot but has dropped out of the race and is not actively campaigning.)
OCCUPATION: pastor of Freedom Baptist Church, Ayden; retired educator
EXPERIENCE: Forbes has served as a teacher, principal, grades 9-12 director and associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction. He has been District 6 representative since 2010.
CONTACT: forbesw@pitt.k12.nc.us
KEY ISSUES
1. The pandemic — Forbes is an advocate for returning to in-person instruction for students whenever possible.
“I am not a fan of virtual learning, but I do believe that’s what we have to use at this particular time to continue the education process for our students,” he said.
“I think our parents, most of them, would love to have their kids back in school for face-to-face instruction, but, at the same time, they want to make sure their kids are in a safe environment.”
Forbes said it is important to balance safety concerns for students and staff with the need for quality education.
“We are allowing those (K-5) students to come back, allowing the safety precautions to be in place, taking their temperature, trying to social distance as much as possible,” he said. “Hopefully, in a short while, the governor will allow our 6-12 students to return.”
He also said other aspects of school safety, including secure corridors installed last year, should remain a priority for Pitt County Schools.
2. Accountability — Forbes supports increased accountability to ensure student achievement.
“We’re fine tuning the instructional process, identifying weaknesses and strengths at certain schools in regards to student accountability,” he said.
Forbes said the school system needs to continue to focus on analyzing student test data to identify students who are not performing on grade level and help them make improvements.
3. Teacher turnover — Forbes wants to see the school system continue efforts to retain top teachers.
“As a board member, that was a concern to me that we’re investing so much time and money in teachers and then they leave,” he said.
Forbes pointed to increased teacher supplements as one way to prevent turnover. He added that seeking feedback from teachers also is essential.
“We can have a positive environment for them within our schools to lower the teacher turnover rate because that affects instruction,” he said.
District 8
Eastern Elementary, Innovation Early High School College, Wahl-Coates Elementary
CANDIDATE: Melinda Fagundus, 59, Kensington Drive, Greenville
OCCUPATION: neonatal nurse practitioner
EXPERIENCE: Fagundus serves as school board vice chair and has been District 8 representative since 2016. She is a Girl Scout leader, serves on J.H. Rose High School’s Academic Boosters and is a member of the newly formed Greenville Human Relations Council’s Education Equity Task Force.
CONTACT: melinda.fagundus@pitt.k12.nc.us
KEY ISSUES:
1. Quality education — Fagundus said that while ensuring that students receive a quality education is more challenging during the pandemic, it remains the board’s primary responsibility.
She said she is concerned about virtual learning, especially for students in areas of the county that lack reliable internet access.
“We want everyone to have a quality education, but there’s not equity in our county,” she said. “If you have children who live in certain parts of the county, they can’t do remote because they don’t have it.”
2. Community involvement –—Fagundus said the school system is fortunate to have the support of various community organizations, and she would like to see the partnerships grow.
“I also would, at some point, like to find a way for community members to connect with schools through opportunities to volunteer or provide support in whatever a particular school may need,” she said. “I know there are people in the community who would be willing (to volunteer) but don’t have the connection to schools.
“I’m just trying to find ways that we can connect the community to our schools and needs.”
3. Promoting understanding — Fagundus said she believes it is important for the board to help educate people about how to direct their advocacy efforts to the proper governing authorities.
For example, she said, some parents who were not in favor of students having to alternate weeks of instruction seemed unaware that the school board was not free to reopen schools at full capacity.
Fagundus also pointed to a recent Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County survey that cited a need for new or updated facilities.
“(Some) people think we put in our budget to build a school. That comes down from above. The county commissioners would have to say we need a school,” she said. “The money doesn’t come from Pitt County Schools. ...It is important that citizens know who makes what decisions when one wants to rally for a cause.”
District 9
Chicod School, G.R. Whitfield School, Hope Middle, Pactolus School
CANDIDATE: Benjie Forrest, 65, Sis Mills Road, Grimesland
OCCUPATION: owner of Benjie Forrest Farms and co-owner of B.D. Forrest Family Farms, retired agriculture teacher and eastern region agriculture education coordinator
EXPERIENCE: Forrest has served for 12 years on the school board. He is a member of University of Mount Olive board of trustees, Farm Bureau board of directors and serves as secretary of Pitt County FFA Alumni Association, chairman of the board of Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience and chairman of the board of deacons at Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church.
ONLINE: benjieforrest.com
KEY ISSUES:
1. The pandemic — Forrest said he favors trying to make school as normal as possible within the guidelines established by the state.
“I am a proponent of as many students going back to face to face learning as possible,” he said. “(It is) the best approach for the vast majority of students to do. It eases a lot of the pressures and the tensions of the parents and it also reduces a lot of the stress of the teachers.”
2. Vocational education — Forrest said he wants the school district to emphasize vocational education or career technical education.
“I think as our community, as our state and as our country retools itself for manufacturing jobs, applied learning skills, bringing jobs back from overseas and making them available again to our workforce, it is just vital and critical that we keep it as a priority,” he said.
Forrest had advocated for prioritizing updating and upgrading shop and other CTE spaces in high schools within the district.
“A lot of times, we have allowed our shops to turn into classrooms and we’ve done away with some of that space,” he said. “I think it’s time now that we take a look at those shops spaces, and, when we have the resources available to us, we need to make sure that we retool and rebuild those shop opportunities for kids to be able to learn those skills that are going to be very necessary for us to be a community that can produce things again and teach our young people how to do that.”
3. Responsiveness — Forrest said he focuses on listing to members of his district and responding to their concerns.
“Before I came on the board that I noticed is that when I would call a board member or call a school official, sometimes I would not get my calls returned. Sometimes I wouldn’t get my answers,” he said. “One of the things that I would like to pride myself in is that I try to return all calls, emails text messages, and I try to find answers.”