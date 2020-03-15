With public schools closed and the government asking people to stay home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, many folks may find themselves scrambling to stay connected with the outside world.
So Altice USA, the parent company of cable and internet provider Suddenlink, has taken several steps to make sure people within its coverage area can connect to high-speed broadband service.
For households with K-12 or college students who do not have home internet access, the company is offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days. The service is available to any new customer household within its footprint.
Starting today, eligible households can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.
Altice also has joined the Keep Americans Connected Pledge recently announced by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.
As part of the pledge, the company said that for the next 60 days it will not terminate broadband and voice service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic; it will waive any late fees incurred because of economic circumstances related to the pandemic; and open its WiFi hotspots to any American who needs them.