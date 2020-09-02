Pitt County Schools, which served more than 1 million meals to students when schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will again roll out its meal delivery service this month.
School systems across the nation received an extension on Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, allowing them to continue free meal service they began offering in March. The extension of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program is scheduled to continue until Dec. 31.
“It is a best-case scenario,” Gretchen Wilson, school nutrition services director for Pitt County Schools, said Tuesday. “This gives us the flexibility to offer the meal free to everyone.”
While the no-cost meal service became effective immediately, the district will begin daily curbside pickup and delivery mid-month for virtual learners.
Until then, students attending class on campus this week have the option of bringing home five meals on Friday to last them through Wednesday morning of their virtual instruction week. Curbside pickup, available today and Sept. 9, provides five take-home meals for full-time and part-time virtual learners.
Since school began on Aug. 17 with about 12,000 of the district’s 23,000 students alternating attendance, the number of meals served has been reduced to a fraction of what was served last school year. On Aug. 21, approximately 1,300 breakfasts and 2,300 lunches were served across the district, compared with about 5,200 breakfasts and 11,000 lunches a day in August 2019. This represents a 75 percentage decrease in breakfasts and nearly an 80 percentage decrease in lunches served.
“We’re feeding students that are there,” Wilson said. “It just the numbers that are low.”
Concerned that meals were reaching too few students and that the decrease in service could jeopardize the jobs of School Nutrition Services workers, the district opted to restart daily meal delivery and curbside pickup.
“We looked at the numbers and that helped us make the decision that we have the staff that we can now put on buses to reach other students that may be in need,” Wilson said. “… We know we’re not feeding students we usually feed.
“We got up to 16,000 meals a day (in the spring),” she said. “We would love to get back up to 16,000 meals a day. I really do want to feed our students out there, to cover our staffing and to cover what our students need.”
Unlike meals served in the spring, which were available to any child ages 1 to 18, the current program is designated for students enrolled in Pitt County Schools.
Beginning Sept. 14, more than a dozen school buses will be dispatched to deliver meals to the district’s virtual learners. The cost of transportation is being provided by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding.
Parents also will be able to pick up meals for online students from select school cafeterias or arrange to have them delivered to a day care center or other program where students are learning virtually. Deadline for online orders is 3 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week’s meals.
“It is a little more time-consuming for the parents, but it should help us be more efficient,” Wilson said of the registration process. “We’re not going to deliver door to door.”
Delivery times and locations will be posted on the district’s website, pitt.k12.nc.us. Meals will not be available for pickup at every school location.
For students with medical conditions that require them to have special dietary meals, pickup will be available at nine sites: Ayden Elementary, Belvoir Elementary, Farmville Middle, Hope Middle, Sadie Saulter, South Central High, Wahl-Coates Elementary, Wellcome Middle and Wintergreen Primary.
Without another extension, after the first semester meals will return to full price of $1 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch, except for families that have been approved for free or reduced-fee lunches or those who attend one of the district’s 25 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools.
Schools requiring an application include: A.G. Cox, Chicod, Creekside, D.H. Conley, Eastern, Elmhurst, G.R. Whitfield, Hope, J.H. Rose, Ridgewood, South Central, W.H. Robinson and Wintergreen Primary and Intermediate schools.
For information or to place meal orders, visit www.pitt.k12.nc.us/schoolnutrition.