Greenville-area residents who had problems with their new Medicare prescription drug cards hit another glitch in January because of a cable kink outside of the Pitt County Senior Center.
There were 22 employees at the facility ready to help the seniors navigate challenges expected with the new cards but there were no calls.
The voice-over-internet phone service was silent because the Suddenlink connection at 4551 County Home Road was dead.
“I am not saying this to be dramatic and to say we endangered lives, but we did endanger the well-being of senior adults,” said Rich Zeck, Council on Aging executive director.
“Older adults already live lives of anxiety and worry and then they can’t get through to us,” he said. Some of them ended up paying full-price for their medication, he said.
Zeck’s frustration was compounded because it was the second time in six months there had been a three-day outage. Both were caused by a temporary repair that kept failing. However, Suddenlink’s customer service representatives refused to listen, he said.
“The crux of this whole issue is we were down three days. That’s just inexcusable, particularly when the fix was five minutes, which could have been fixed on day one if they had listened to the customer,” Zeck said.
Zech isn’t alone in his complaints against Suddenlink, the primary provider of internet and cable television service in the Greenville area. The Daily Reflector receives complaints routinely from readers who call, write letters and send emails raising concerns about long waits on the telephone, prolonged outages and poor customer relations. The company’s service also prompts frequent submissions to the newspaper’s “Bless Your Heart” column.
The state Attorney General’s office received more than 160 complaints in 2019, although they are from throughout North Carolina, and the Better Business Bureau received nearly 4,500 complaints nationwide in the last 12 months. The City of Greenville receives three or four complaints a month, a spokesman said. Angry customers call Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly directly. Connelly knew a local contact that addressed customer complaints but when that person left the local office he had no other way to help, he said.
Customers turned to the city, believing it had some authority over Suddenlink’s operations.
It once did, but state legislation in 2006 stripped that authority, which came in the form of franchise agreements between cable providers and local governments. In a move to deregulate the industry and encourage greater competition, lawmakers turned licensing over the Secretary of State’s office. The law allows cable companies to operate wherever they want, but competition did not follow in most markets, leaving consumers with few options.
A Suddenlink spokeswoman said on Friday that the Greenville system detects “normal services levels in the area,” and asked for information about specific customers to address the individual accounts.
“Our customers in Greenville are incredibly important to us and we remain committed, as always, to delivering high-quality service and support to local residents and businesses,” she said. “We also continue to invest in our local network and services to ensure our customers have the best connectivity experience possible.
No local control
Suddenlink has operated in Greenville since it acquired the local network from Cox Communications in 2005. It has worked to expand and improve operations in the 15 years since, including the launch of gigabit service in 2015. It was about that time the company was acquired by Altice, a multinational communications company based in Amsterdam and New York City.
Cox and later Suddenlink initially had to sign franchise agreements with Greenville and the other communities they operated in. The agreements were needed because cable lines were typically installed in rights-of-way owned by local government and because cable providers operated monopolies not unlike electric or natural gas services. The agreements, which were periodically reviewed, gave local communities leverage in ensuring customer service complaints were addressed.
Local governments like the City of Greenville lost that leverage in the mid-2000s when the North Carolina General Assembly made the Secretary of State’s office, not local governments, responsible for managing franchise agreements. With that change, local governments no longer had the right to regulate rates, approve ownership transfer, or the right to hold operators to federal customer service standards.
At the time, people wanted options for providing cable, telephone and internet service, said Catharine Rice, a former lobbyist and current project director for the Coalition for Local Internet Choice and co-founder of NC Broadband Matters, two organizations that advocate for giving local communities the authority to provide internet service with public and private partners.
The cable and telephone companies said revoking local control of the franchise agreements would open communities to competition. The Secretary of State’s “exclusive franchising authority” went into effect Jan. 1, 2007.
However the office’s sole authority is managing the franchise paperwork and collecting the filing fee — which in 2020 is $125 with $10 required when corrections are filed. The law said the franchise is awarded when the notice of franchise is filed.
When the law was adopted, franchisees were required to file an annual service report that detailed service data and showed how well it met customer service requirements. The General Assembly removed the annual service requirement in 2018.
Just as the changes were made, the telecommunications industry also changed, Rice said. Companies began merging and selling off systems they had in rural areas.
While larger cities such as Raleigh did end up with multiple providers, most of North Carolina, like Greenville, remained with only a single provider.
No public option
The possibility of competition also was diminished in 2011 when the General Assembly approved legislation that prevented local governments from establishing their own cable and internet networks. At the time Rep. Marilyn Avila, a Wake County Republican, said local communities would have an unfair competitive advantage over private providers.
The communities of Wilson, Salisbury, Davidson and Morrisville were exempted because they either already had established or were in the process of establishing their own networks.
Sen. Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the state’s current Senate president pro tem, was a supporter of the 2011 legislation.
Berger spokesman Pat Ryan said the senator didn’t think it was good public policy to allow communities to use tax dollars to subsidize the cost of service, saying it would make it impossible for private companies to compete.
Ryan also pointed to the city of Salisbury. Its system operated at a deficit and in 2018 it was leased to a private company. Shannon Moore, Salisbury’s finance director, said the city spent $3 million in fiscal year 2018-19 subsidizing the service and will spend another $2.4 million in subsidies in this fiscal year.
The Davidson-Morrisville system was sold to a private company in 2019.
The Wilson system, Greenlight Community Broadband, continues to operate, hitting a record 10,000 customers in 2019, according to its website.
In places like Greenville, where one company dominates the market, consumers cannot turn to another provider when they are dissatisfied.
Consumers in Greenville, frustrated because the city no longer can demand good customer service through a franchise agreement, have been guided to the state Attorney General’s office.
Rice said state law gives the AG limited authority to enforce customer service standards, unless it can prove a pattern and practice that warrants an investigation.
A spokeswoman with the attorney general’s office said consumers may file complaints with the Consumer Affairs Division and and officials there will work to mediate solutions.
Little consolation
Consumers like Zech say that offers little consolation while they wait out service interruptions.
The Council on Aging dropped its traditional Suddenlink telephone system in February 2019 and switched to the voice over internet protocol to save money, Zeck said. The first problem with the internet happened in August, and Suddenlink promptly sent out a technician to make repairs. However, the tech was stumped because the equipment inside the building was working, Zeck said.
That technician requested a more experienced technician who arrived on day two. That person found the problem coming from a Suddenlink line running along the street but couldn’t fix it. A third technician came out on the third day.
The technician told Zeck the cable line had been cut and temporarily repaired. The technician said a permanent repair, which he couldn’t do, was needed. The technician made another temporary repair and requested a permanent fix.
Because much of the Council on Aging’s software is cloud-based, employees during that three-day period couldn’t work, affecting services including the Meals on Wheels program, he said.
The agency could not upload routes and directions to tablets it gives volunteers to help them deliver meals.
“The whole reason we went to the tablets is so it wouldn’t tie up the computers and create paper, leaving more money to spend on Meals on Wheels,” Zeck said.
Meals on Wheels serves more than 300 clients, Zeck said, and he estimates about 700 pages of paper were generated daily during the internet outage. There also was the cost of employee time spent stapling the routes together. There also was the cost of ink. If the program had returned to the paper system for an extended period, there also would have been the cost of maintaining the printer.
When the internet failed again in January client frustration grew. “There was a lot of problems with Medicare because (it) was going through a new system and a lot of stuff that was inputted wasn’t properly channeled through,” Zeck said. “There was a lot of software glitches and it was a chaotic time.”
Zeck said he tried to tell Suddenlink customer service what the problem was but they didn’t listen. On the first day, a technician confirmed the problem wasn’t in the building and had to call in a second technician.
That technician alerted his supervisor, placing him on speaker phone so Zeck could explain the problem. The supervisor promised to file a request for another technician.
When the third day arrived and hours passed without the third technician arriving, he called customer service, only to learn the supervisor’s request hadn’t gone through.
“I am an easygoing guy, but I was so frustrated,” Zeck said. Customer service sent a third technician that afternoon, the same man who fixed the problem in August. Zeck said the technician also was frustrated.
The Suddenlink spokeswoman said the Council on Aging’s problems have been fixed.
“As a courtesy we’ve scheduled a crew to revisit the site again to make sure the customer is satisfied with the repair and answer any questions they may have,” she said.
Zeck’s desire is confirmation that the cable line has been permanently fixed and his office will have no more outages.
He also wants Suddenlink to acknowledge that the situation was handled improperly.
“I want them to acknowledge that there is no way your business should have been down for three whole days. On two separate occasions. For the same thing,” Zeck said.