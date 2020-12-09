The Pitt County Department of Social Services will receive nearly $900,000 to help people who are at risk of eviction or utility disconnection.
The program is expected to be operational in early 2021, according to an agency news release. The $899,484 grant was awarded by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
“This money could not come at a more appropriate time,” DSS Director Jan Elliott said. “Because of the economic effects of the pandemic, so many of our citizens are being evicted from their homes or having their power and other utilities shut off.”
Elliott said the money will go to people who are already in the eviction process, or who are at imminent risk of utility disconnection.
“Although DSS has done as much preliminary work as possible, it will probably be late January or early February before we can begin providing assistance,” she said. “There are several tasks that must be completed before we can begin taking applications. As soon as assistance can be provided, we will make sure that the community knows how to apply for it.”