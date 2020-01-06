A natural gas leak from a kitchen stove led to a brief closure of Mendenhall on East Carolina University’s main campus on Monday morning, an ECU police spokesman said.
ECU police spokesman Capt. Chris Sutton said the leak was reported by a housekeeper as they were unlocking the building.
“There was an odor of gas that the housekeeper smelled and contacted us,” Sutton said. An ECU police officer was sent over to the building to investigate.
Greenville Utilities, Greenville Fire-Rescue and ECU Facilities Services also were dispatched to 311 Library Drive
“Once all those groups were on the scene, we set up a command post,” Sutton said. “As our officer and Greenville Fire-Rescue were sweeping the building, it was determined that through some renovation that’s going on in the kitchen area there was a small gas leak that was concentrated to a stove.”
Sutton said the gas quickly was turned off and no injuries were reported.
“We locked the building down and the building was out of service for about an hour and a half,” he said. “We were able to send out an all clear right at 8 a.m .
Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Griffin said six firefighters responded to the scene, adding that the minor incident was resolved quickly.
Once Mendenhall was reopened, Sutton said staff was able to report for work as normal. Students still are on winter break.