In a typical year, Giving Tuesday comes five days after Thanksgiving. But this year, the giving “holiday” is making two appearances, the first of which is this week.
Giving Tuesday Now, scheduled for this Tuesday, has been organized as an emergency response to the need created by COVID-19. Like the Giving Tuesday generosity movement launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday Now is aimed at generating funding for charities.
“For eight years, GivingTuesday has celebrated grassroots generosity, and has built a movement that empowers millions of people to give, engage their communities, and find common ground,” said Rob Reich, faculty co-director for Stanford University Center for Philanthropy and Civil Society and chairman of the board for GivingTuesday. “We are all confronting the same challenge right now, we need the giving spirit more than ever.”
Giving Tuesday Now allows donors to contribute to any organization they choose. But several area nonprofits, including Community Crossroads Center, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking have launched social media campaigns to alert supporters to the upcoming event.
“Small nonprofits are hurting now due to canceled fundraisers and decreased donations,” Pam Strickland, founder and chief executive officer for NC Stop Human Trafficking, said. “But they’re still doing the work.”
Nonprofits across the country are reporting funding challenges due to the pandemic. More than 60 percent of nonprofits responding to a Charity Navigator survey reported having to cut back on programs, while nearly 25 percent are seeing an increase in demand for services. Nearly 30 percent expect to have to lay off staff.
East Carolina University is inviting Giving Tuesday Now participants to give to a host of student emergency funds, including a veterans fund and an athletic scholarship fund.
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is seeking donations for the council as well as its Arts Relief Fund, created to support local artists and art organizations that have experienced financial losses due to COVID-19. According to Emerge’s website, 20 local artists and arts organizations reported nearly $40,000 in losses from April 1-15.
The last Giving Tuesday, held on Dec. 3, generated $2 billion in giving in the United States. Unlike Giving Tuesday, this week’s event, thus far, is not offering matching donations.