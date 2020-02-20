A prepared workforce and buildings ready for occupancy are what get communities a second look from companies looking to relocate or expand in North Carolina, said the head of the state’s economic development agency.
Christopher Chung, executive director of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, spoke during Tuesday’s Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon.
“I know here in Greenville there’s a lot of emphasis on when is it going to be our turn to land a big fish, a big recruitment, whether that’s manufacturing, whether that’s biomedical, whether that’s life sciences or something else. Every community is wondering the same thing,” Chung said. “In order to do that, talent and product readiness are the questions community ought to be asking itself, are we ready when the opportunity presents itself?”
Chung discussed the history of the economic development partnership, the work it performs and what draws new job prospects to North Carolina.
When companies are looking to relocate or expand in North Carolina they often first look to Raleigh or Charlotte, Chung said. It’s the partnership’s job to educate those companies about all the locations in the state that could meet their needs.
Meeting those needs means having a workforce that quickly can adapt to the form of manufacturing or other skills the company needs, he said.
It also means having sites that are ready for construction so a facility can be built in a year or less, or even better, a space that is already built and can be quickly outfitted with the company’s machinery or other production products, he said.
From 2017 to 2019, the partnership worked with about 600 companies that had specific real estate search requirements and about 80 percent of the companies were looking for existing buildings.
“Right away the question Pitt County has to pose for itself is, ‘What does that inventory look like?’” Chung said.
“You go across North Carolina and a lot of our local partners are suffering from the same lack of product (available facilities or developable land) which basically means they are never in that conversation with the recruitment prospect … That’s never a great place to be,” Chung said.
Bringing new business or industry into communities gets the lion’s share of attention when people think about economic development, Chung said.
“It is not the only way to economic development, especially in an economy in a diverse state like North Carolina,” he said.
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina assists with the expansion of existing industry and business, promoting North Carolina businesses in international trade, small business counseling and tourism development.
The partnership, a public-private entity that receives funding from the N.C. Department of Commerce and private businesses and industries, was created by the General Assembly more than five years ago because it was believed private-sector expertise and funding that could be used for activities the state couldn’t fund, Chung said.
Trained and talented workers are critical factors in job recruitment and expansion right now, Chung said.
“The competition for talent is extremely fierce right now,” Chung said. He recently met with a financial services company weighing a move to North Carolina and its executives wanted guarantees they would be able to hire skilled employees, he said.
“That’s the same conversation we have day in and day out with every single one of the 200-plus companies we are talking with at any given time,” Chung said.
During a question-and-answer session, Chung was asked about the role of incentives in business recruitment.
North Carolina for a long time had been viewed as a state that offers “less aggressive” incentives because it has so many attractive features to offer relocating businesses and their employees.
However, it ignores that for competitive, impactful projects there is a strong financial component that is factored in to the decision making of business owners and managers.
South Carolina offers aggressive rebates on property taxes, Chung said, but that’s because the Palmetto State’s property taxes are much higher than North Carolina’s.
“South Carolina is an easy bogeyman to look at and is often seen as a rival,” Chung said. “South Carolina does very well in advance manufacturing projects, they have cleaned our clocks.
“But I always want audiences like this to understand that when it comes to financial services, information technology, life sciences and bio-tech and corporate headquarters; they are not a competitor of ours,” he said. “We don’t even have to worry about them being in the same room.” The state competes with Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Tennessee in those areas.
When asked about the effects of the current presidential election cycle on economic development, Chung said there is a noticeable slowing down or tentativeness among companies looking at relocation or expansion because they want to see what changes may happen in the political realm and how it could affect tax or foreign trade policy.
North Carolina has 190 active recruitment or expansion projects in its pipeline, he said, but the new deals coming in are slower than have seen in previous years.