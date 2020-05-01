While high schools wait for word from the state to determine how to plan graduation ceremonies, Pitt County Schools has invited students and parents to speak to the issue.
On Thursday, nearly 900 people had responded to the online survey, one of two the school system is conducting to gain input on changes that have been made due to coronavirus. Today is the deadline for graduation feedback at https://bit.ly/PCS2020GradSurvey.
“Pitt County Schools has had to plan around a moving target now for several months, and how to hold graduation is one of those targets that we need to plan for without knowing what all the parameters are,” said Betsy Flanagan, who chairs the county’s board of education.
“We’re anxiously waiting that guidance (from the state), but in the meantime, we’re trying to collect data to find out what our seniors and their families really want.”
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on April 24 that the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent the state’s public school students from being able to return to the classroom for the remainder of the academic year. Since then, Flanagan said she and other school board members have been fielding calls from parents, many wondering what the announcement means for graduation.
“Honestly, those seniors and their parents want to be heard,” she said. “We had to give them a medium to share their thoughts and ideas on it.”
The graduation survey, open to students and parents of the Class of 2020, asks participants to share “ideas, thoughts and concerns about conducting a successful graduation ceremony that both honors seniors and prioritizes the safety of students, families, school staff and our community at large.”
Anna Barrett Smith said she and other school board members hope to gauge whether families would prefer to have schools go ahead and schedule a virtual graduation, which is what East Carolina University is doing, or to possibly postpone the ceremony to see if restrictions on public gatherings will be lifted.
“We are so desperate to celebrate these seniors appropriately and not have them have to completely miss the opportunity to have a graduation celebration,” she said. “Having said that, a lot of it’s out of our hands.”
Flanagan, Smith and Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker all are parents of high school seniors.
“It’s safe to say we do know how it feels,” Smith said. “It’s a very personal issue to me, but even the board members who don’t have kids (graduating) this is a very big deal to us and one that we care about deeply.”
Flanagan said she has been paying attention to news reports of graduations in other parts of the country, where some schools are postponing graduations while others are seeking creative ways to meet social distancing requirements.
“Virtual may be the only route that we have to go,” she said. “But we’re hopeful that we have some additional options.
“High school graduations are often times, for many of our students, the highest graduation that anybody in their family has ever accomplished,” Flanagan said. “It may be the most meaningful graduation that any of our students will ever see. It’s so important to me that we do something that is special and celebrates that accomplishment.”
It is not only public schools that are grappling with the graduation question. Private schools are also trying to figure out how to make this year’s commencement happen.
John Paul II Catholic High School is considering hosting an outdoor ceremony in either May or June. Trinity Christian School has said it will not have its graduation May 22 as scheduled, but no new date has been announced.
Suggestions proposed in Pitt County Schools’ surveys include hosting an outdoor ceremony at ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, though Smith said any use of an ECU facility would have to be approved by the university.
ECU, which began online instruction in March, has canceled university-sponsored activities and programs as well as programs hosted on ECU property until June 30.
Pitt County’s public high schools have held graduation ceremonies inside Minges Coliseum for a number of years.
Some parents have cautioned against outdoor graduation ceremonies, citing a 1993 storm that disrupted several high school graduations across eastern North Carolina, including Pitt County.
Smith said while she understands that weather conditions can be a deterrent to having graduations outside, she would prefer to see an outdoor ceremony to not allowing students to come together to celebrate.
“Graduating them outside, in my opinion, is not ideal, which is why most places go inside,” she said. “It’s not ideal, but these are not ideal times.
“If we are told beyond a shadow of a doubt that we cannot gather the kids inside but we’re allowed to gather them outside, then my choice would be, ‘Let’s give it a shot,’” Smith said. “If rains and they end up with nothing, they were going to end up with nothing anyway.”
Both Flanagan and Smith said that while Pitt County Schools’ six traditional public high schools have had similar graduations in the past, it is possible that ceremonies could differ from school to school this year.
“To me all options are on the table for consideration,” Smith said. “It’s kind of hard to speak about what this will look like because it’s flying blind. We’re figuring it out as we go.”