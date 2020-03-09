Grady-White Boats’ focus on customer satisfaction was once again recognized when the National Marine Manufacturers Association presented the company with the 2019 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Award in the fiberglass outboard boat division.
Every year since the award’s inception 18 years ago, Grady-White has won the marine industry’s top honor for customer satisfaction.
To qualify for the award, a boat manufacturer must actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve the customer. Award recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90 percent or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year, based on information provided by customers purchasing a new boat or engine between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019.
Participating manufacturers must survey, through a third-party surveyor, new boat buyers during this period. For this reporting period, the program surveyed a total of 158,335 new boat buyers.
Awards were presented at the Miami International Boat Show on Feb.14 at the annual marine industry breakfast. Robert Newsome, senior vice president of strategy, engineering standards and membership for NMMA, noted, “The 2019 CSI Award honorees have proven that dedication to their customers fosters brand loyalty and lifelong boat ownership, helping to maintain the integrity of the U.S. recreational boating industry.”
“Creating a lasting customer relationship is the ultimate goal of every boat we build,” said Mark Doggett, Grady-White Boats executive vice president. “To achieve this level of customer satisfaction everyone has to work together for the common goal.
“Receiving this award for the 18th consecutive year is a testament to the focus, hard work and dedication of our entire team and reiterates that we are continuing to provide our customers with the best experience boating has to offer,” Doggett said.
Founded in 1959, Grady-White Boats builds 28 models from 18 to 45 feet at its plant in Greenville. The company has been under continuous private ownership since 1968 by Eddie Smith, NMMA Hall of Fame member. Grady-White welcomes visitors to the company’s factory to see first-hand the process they use to create exceptional fishing and family-oriented boats, and to meet the dedicated people who build them.