One devastating and often forgotten side effect of disasters is the impact to mental health. This is especially true in rural communities that experience a shortage of health care and economic resources.
To help combat this, the East Carolina University College of Education’s counselor education program is collaborating with the ECU Rural Education Institute (REI) on a project to address disaster mental health preparation and response.
The project, named “Don’t Wait-Communicate: Disaster Mental Health Preparation and Response in Rural Schools and Communities” or “Project Don’t Wait” for short, is funded by a $998,990 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“Our approach is to outfit these communities with additional mental health support, mental health clinicians in the schools and to provide workforce development training in the communities that church organizations, parents, families, first responders and other stakeholders can have access to, before as well as during these disasters,” said Dr. Loni Crumb, an assistant professor in the counselor education program and principal investigator on the grant. “We are taking a proactive rather than reactive approach to disaster training and preparedness.”
The idea behind the grant stemmed from ECU’s location in the southeastern region, an area that sees numerous hurricanes with counties that have received federal disaster declarations due to storms. Project Don’t Wait will work with three counties — Jones, Lenoir and Beaufort — to develop a school-community-university partnership.
According to Crumb, combining school and community-based interventions can help circumvent common treatment barriers, such as transportation difficulties, time constraints, communication breakdowns, knowledge gaps and the stigma associated with seeking mental health services.
In addition to school-based mental health services and workforce development training, the Project Don’t Wait team will provide professional consultation services to community members, which is crucial to creating communities that are adequately prepared for and capable of responding to disasters.
“They’ve lived through the hurricane but then they have to go back to school and help their children when their house is damaged,” Crumb said. “It will help them to build skills and resiliency in helping others respond when they have already been impacted by loss in some form.”
Although the proposal originally targeted hurricanes, the scope has now been broadened to include responses to pandemics. Mental health challenges follow any type of disaster or crisis and can include increased stress, anxiety, homelessness, substance abuse and domestic violence.
“We’re going to take a comprehensive, holistic approach to address mental health challenges that may impact people’s well-being following a change or natural disaster,” Crumb said.
The 18-month project began on April 30. Crumb hopes to build sustainability through the grant’s duration so counties can continue the work. Counselor education faculty members Drs. Janeé Avent Harris and Allison Crowe and REI director Dr. Kristen Cuthrell are working on the grant with Crumb. REI will provide program evaluation services and assist in dissemination activities, such as the rural disaster mental health summit.
Grant will prepare students with research skills
ECU’s undergraduate research and student training opportunities will receive a boost thanks to a $1.6 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
The award, provided by the NSF’s Division of Undergraduate Education, will grow the number of course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) while also altering the way students in these courses interact with their peers through a team science approach.
Undergraduate research opportunities have traditionally focused on an individual’s acquisition of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-related skills. Often, nurturing team building and collaboration proficiencies are secondary.
The project’s interdisciplinary team — led by Joi Walker (chemistry and STEM Collaborative for Research in Education) and faculty members Mary Farwell (biology and Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement), Stephen Moysey (geological sciences and ECU Water Resources Center), Brian Sylcott (engineering), and Heather Vance-Chalcraft (biology and STEM Collaborative for Research in Education) — saw an opportunity to change that way of thinking. The team has previously brought more than a combined $2.5 million in NSF funding to ECU as lead project investigators.
“Historically, undergraduate training rarely provided future scientists with the knowledge, skills and attitudes required for effective collaboration within a science team,” Walker said. “This lack of focus on team building is problematic as teamwork is increasingly important in the workplace. Several studies suggest that team science can rapidly advance scientific and technological innovation by increasing research impact, novelty, productivity and reach.”
The project will have two central research themes: biomedical and environmental science. The investigators believe that building the collaboration of multiple courses around these research areas is a highly innovative aspect of the project.
“Having students and faculty from multiple courses collaborate on common research projects from unique disciplinary perspectives is a key part of learning how to be a scientist who can work in a complex real-world work environment,” Moysey said. “The Water Resources Center is looking forward to facilitating these activities by contributing to building shared, cross-disciplinary field and laboratory facilities at ECU.”
Along with the debut of a geology pre-research introductory lab, four CUREs in biology, chemistry, geology and engineering will launch. The university will also add four additional multidisciplinary CUREs requiring cross-course collaboration that will bring students together from various scientific and engineering backgrounds.
In all, the four-year project will span two colleges and reach 6,000 students. Students participating in STEM courses will begin their scientific journeys as part of ECU’s introductory lab courses before enrolling in discipline-specific and multidisciplinary CUREs.
“Acquiring teamwork skills emerged as a theme when graduates were asked about deficiencies in their undergraduate education,” Sylcott said. “The multidisciplinary CUREs are unique, particularly because of the cross-college emphasis.”
Along with the new CUREs, the project will bolster mentorship training for students and develop teamwork abilities that will translate between scientific disciplines and careers. Student and faculty mentors in the project will be trained to integrate teamwork skills such as communication, conflict management and leadership in their courses through class exercises, such as team project proposals, reports, presentations and work plans.
Course-based undergraduate research provides a laboratory-learning environment in a traditional class period. The class investigates an original research question that has broad scientific importance, providing students with an authentic research experience. Because of their unique structure, CUREs do not require students to use their time outside of the classroom to participate in research activities.
Walker said the project will begin July 1 and run through 2024.