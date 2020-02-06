The line that forms on the sidewalk along Evans Street outside Emerge Gallery and Art Center is evidence of a big event going on inside.
The Tiny Art Show tends to draw a huge response, from the crowd attending the preview party and opening reception to the number of artists who enter their work.
“I really think it might be the most we’ve ever had,” said Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, where the Tiny Art Show opens to the public Friday in the Don Edwards Gallery.
The show, now in its 19th year, features more than 1,000 tiny treasures, which can be no bigger than 5 by 7 inches. It is no small undertaking just to see them all.
“You can walk in here and look at this show then you can walk around 10 minutes later and see something you didn’t see before,” said Harvey Wooten, who serves as vice president of Emerge’s board of directors.
More than 100 artists, along with art students from area schools, contributed works that run the gamut from alcohol ink to wood turning.
“What’s so wonderful is you have a professional artist like Catherine Spruill next to a kid’s work,” Garriott said. “I love that idea of everybody’s perception of art and a thousand different ideas of how to put that creativity into producing something amazing.”
The show, created in 2001 by a group of art interns looking for a creative way to close out Emerge’s first year, was brought back in 2003. Since then, it has grown into a favorite feature and a fundraiser for Emerge’s youth public arts projects.
Over the years, the opening reception of crowd-pleasing collection began drawing so many visitors that Emerge added a ticketed preview event.
“We would have a line out the door,” Garriott said, laughing. “That’s actually why we started the presale. The line would be down Evans Street, and they would all come in. It was a little too crazy.”
Tonight’s Tiny Art Show Pancake Dinner and Fundraiser includes pancakes, sausage and French toast, along with a chance to be the first to behold – and buy – tiny works of art.
Miniature works have an equally minute price tag of $5 or $10, so painting and pottery, mixed media and metals work usually sell like hotcakes.
This year’s small wonders include work from Charity Valentine, who chairs the fine arts department at Pitt Community College. Her hand-blown glass paperweights were created at ECU’s GlasStation in Farmville. Former ECU art instructor Dindy Reich, a metalsmith and jeweler, also has work for sale in the show.
Greenville Brushstrokes member Brenda Hughes has contributed mixed media works that show fresh, new uses for recycled Altoid boxes and has arranged scrabble letters in a way that spells creativity (though not literally). Spruill also took a crack at converting household items into art, creating ornate eggs adorned with lace.
Artist Victoria “Vik” Sexton, known for her clay works, thought up unique floral headpieces, and Dawn Robinson-Little tried her luck at ceramic fortune cookies.
Bonnie Lee of Winterville, who makes miniature art works as a hobby, has fashioned some dollhouse furniture, while her daughter, Vanessa Sasser, has jewelry works in the show.
Other works range from classic (Sophie Hobbs’ cracker-size recreation of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring,” to contemporary (Aaron Bunn’s Perler bead video game-inspired magnets).
“It’s diverse,” Garriott said. “It is so many neat little things.”
The show, which continues through Feb. 27, will undergo changes throughout the duration of the exhibit. As pieces are purchased, they will come down and new works will take their places, so late entries will be accepted from any artist who wants to participate.
“That’s what I love about this show is it just brings all the artists out no matter how much they’ve done in the past or what age,” Garriott said. “We see from the artist’s perspective and from the consumer perspective too; it’s the same thing. A 4-year-old can come and collect art. Everybody else can, too. It’s really about accessibility, making it fun.”
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, 404 Evans St.,will host the Tiny Art Show Pancake Dinner and Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. A preview sale for the Tiny Art Show will be held from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with discounts for seniors, students and children. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday as part of First Friday Artwalk. Also opening Friday is “Prints Charming” in Emerge’s Harvey Wooten Gallery. The ECU printmaking department exhibition will offer T-shirt printing at today’s opening, scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Cost is $10 per shirt or $5 for printing only (bring your own shirt). Visit pittcountyarts.org or call 551-6947.