The City of Greenville announced it is indefinitely suspending service Saturday service to Route 4 of the Greenville Area Transit system beginning Saturday, April 25.
Route 4 will continue its usual Monday-Friday, a city news release said.
The change is being made in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Routes 5 and 6 will continue in their current configuration. Routes 1, 2, and 3 remain suspended all days of the week.
Additionally, buses have signs indicating a limit of 19 passengers per bus at one time. Passengers are to enter from the rear door and remain behind the red line six feet behind the driver at all times.
Riders also are encouraged to wear protective face masks. Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or sore throat, are asked to not ride the bus for the safety of the drivers and other passengers.
Daily disinfecting of the buses continues. This action is occurring each day at noon, during which time passengers are required to wait outside the bus. This process takes approximately 10 minutes.