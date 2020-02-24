The Greenville metropolitan statistical area continues to improve in annual Policom rankings.
Policom is an economic analysis firm that has been ranking the 384 metropolitan statistical areas nationwide since 1996. It focuses on addressing the condition of an economy from the viewpoint of its effect upon the standard of living of the people who live and work in an area. The Greenville area is comprised of Pitt County.
Greenville ranks 218 out of 384 for 2020. In 2019, the Greenville MSA was ranked 235. In 2017, the ranking was 247.
Other rankings for North Carolina MSAs in 2020 are Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 26; Greensboro-High Point: 285; Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 354; Raleigh: 11; Wilmington: 168; and New Bern: 338.
“The Policom report looks at many variables that positively and negatively impact an economy," said Scott Darnell, executive director of Pitt County Economic Development Commission. "The consistency of the analysis over a long period of time is important when looking at economic data.
"What we are seeing in the Greenville, NC MSA is sustainable economic progress over a longer period of time, which is encouraging," Darnell said. "We have great household income growth in Winterville and Farmville and positive expansion opportunities in different sectors, as well as our county government pursuing more real estate options for continued economic growth throughout the county.
"Our housing market remains strong with new multi-family opportunities growing in Greenville and other towns," he said. "Infrastructure investments from the bypass and expansions with ECU and Pitt Community College position us for greater economic opportunities. Our foundation is strong for continued growth of the Greenville, NC MSA.”
For more information on the MSA rankings, go www.policom.com/rankings-metropolitan-areas.
The Pitt County Development Commission recruits new industry and supports existing industry in Pitt County. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the County’s economy, and expand the local tax base. To learn more about the Pitt County Development Commission and their work to expand industry in Pitt County, visit www.LocateInCarolina.com.