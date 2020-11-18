Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. FOR THE TAR RIVER...INCLUDING GREENVILLE...MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:20 AM EST WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 10:20 AM EST WEDNESDAY WAS 20.3 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER HAS CRESTED AND IS FALLING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN MINOR FLOOD STAGE FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER. WATER FLOODS SEVERAL HOLES AT IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. WATER INUNDATES THE PUBLIC BOAT LAUNCH AREA OFF OF HWY 222. * IMPACT...AT 21.0 FEET, WATER THREATENS HOMES ON VAN NESS AVENUE, FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, AND EMBARCADERO AVENUE. SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. OLD RIVER ROAD FLOODS BETWEEN HWY 222 AND HWY 33. OLD RIVER ROAD MAY ALSO BE FLOODED FURTHER TO THE EAST AT JOHNSON MILL RUN. WATER MAY THREATEN HOMES ALONG OLD FORT ROAD. &&