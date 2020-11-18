The Greenville City Council unanimously approved a request to add microdistilleries to the permitted special uses in downtown Greenville.
The vote added a special-use allowance for small distilleries of liquor in Greenville’s downtown commercial district. Business seeking the permit would have to gain approval from the city Board of Adjustment.
It was one of four actions the board approved Monday during a follow-up session to its Thursday night public hearings.
State laws governing remote meetings require elected bodies to give the public 24 hours to submit additional comments after a public hearing.
Greenville City Council typically waits to vote on public hearing items until after the 24-hour period passes. For a Thursday meeting, the council usually reconvenes on Monday.
No additional comments were submitted on the four public hearing items.
Microdistilleries produce spirituous liquors and generally operate under guidelines similar to microbreweries, which the city permits.
Staff proposes capping the floor space for distilling equipment at 5,000 square feet. It also must take up 30 percent of the business’ entire floor space, Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said during Thursday’s meeting. That rule is to ensure the business operates as a distillery and not as a nightclub.
Distilleries can serve products onsite but cannot charge people to enter. They can be an accessory use to a restaurant, can offer retail sales, offer food and beverages, tasting rooms and entertainment. They must close at midnight. Amplified sound is allowed but not within 150 feet of residential uses, Gooby said.
Council also unanimously approved the following requests:
- Rezone from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial 1.2 acres on the western side of Charles Boulevard/N.C. 43 south of its intersection with Fire Tower Road.
Rezone from office to general commercial nearly 2 acres located at the northeast corner of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard.
- Amend the city’s fiscal year 2020-21 annual action plan to incorporate a community development block grant for COVID-19 relief.
The council concluded its meeting in less than 10 minutes.