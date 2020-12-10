Annexation is the topic of several items the Greenville City Council is scheduled tp tackle today during its 6 p.m. virtual meeting.
Pitt County government is seeking a waiver that will allow a Stantonsburg Road neighborhood to receive sewer service without the required annexation. Public hearings are also scheduled for the annexation requests of two property owners in southwest Greenville.
The council also will hear a report on the results of the financial audit for fiscal year 2019-20.
Homes in Candlewick neighborhood, located about four miles west of Greenville, have struggled with failing septic systems for years. Pitt County’s Planning and Development Services office started working with the homeowners to secure grant dollars that install infrastructure and allow the neighborhood to connect with the Greenville Utilities service.
On Nov. 12, 2015, the city council voted 4-2 to allow GUC to extend services to Candlewick without requiring voluntary annexation.
Nine months later, the city adopted a budget amendment that directed $700,000 to pay for the cost of upsizing the main sewer line that would service the area. The thought was a larger sewer line would be needed to accommodate potential expansion in the area brought on by the Southwest Bypass project.
The county helped Candlewick secure a $3 million grant to pay for the infrastructure installation and connections in the neighborhood. However, construction costs were higher than the original estimates and not all homes could be connected to the service.
The county is now working with Candlewick to apply for additional funding to extend sewer service to more houses in the area. The county is requesting houses in a nearby neighborhood, which is part of the new application, to also be exempted from voluntary annexation.
The city’s rules require properties located in unincorporated areas to submit to voluntary annexation to receive services such as water and sewer, police protection and trash services.
North Carolina does not allow municipalities to involuntary annex property.
Separate public hearings are being held on the annexation requests.
Bobby Ray Mills wants the city to annex 1.27 acres along the northern right-of-way of Davenport Farm Road about 100 yards east of Frog Level Road.
Under the county’s planning rules the property’s existing land use is for one single-family home. The anticipated land use would remain the same if annexed into the city.
The other annexation request involved nearly 3.9 acres identified as Langston Farms Phase II, located north of Stone Wood Drive and near the end of Honeysuckle Drive near Ridgewood Elementary School.
The land is currently vacant but if the annexation is approved it’s anticipated that 12 single-family lots could be developed.
Also on today’s agenda:
- A public hearing on a proposed ordinance to designate the Walter Lancaster Harrington House, located at 905 E. Fifth St., as a local historic landmark.
According to the council’s agenda materials, the State Historic Preservation Office said the Harrington House “represents a nicely detailed, early 20th century Arts and Crafts Bungalow.”
Harrington also was considered a leading citizen of Greenville and his family land became part of the East Carolina University campus. The home sits across from ECU’s Spilman Building.
- A public hearing also is scheduled for the city’s 2020-21 annual action plan for its Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds.
The city uses the funding to help with owner-occupied home rehabilitation, down payment assistance and other homeowner and business assistance programs.
- The fiscal year 2019-20 fiscal year audit was conducted by Cherry Bekaert, which also conducts GUC’s audit. The auditing firm issued an unmodified option and said no material weaknesses or deficiencies were identified.
The council meeting is being held via Zoom and can be viewed on Suddenlink channel 9 or on the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.