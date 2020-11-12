A Greenville councilman has asked for a discussion about the city’s 500-foot spacing rule governing nightclubs during tonight’s 6 p.m. city council meeting.
Will Bell wants to revisit a 2010 ordinance that requires a 500-foot separation between clubs. He wants to see what can be done with that regulation to improve the city’s offering of quality nightlife options, he said.
“Before COVID we had some vacancies in our Uptown commercial storefronts and COVID has exacerbated that issue,” Bell said. “I figure now would be a good time to take a look at that rule and to see what options we have out there to improve commerce in our Uptown.”
When the rule was put in place the city had three times the nightclubs and bars that the city has now, Bell estimated. People believe it’s a good time to review the rule, he said.
Existing nightclubs were exempted from the rule unless the property housing the business was abandoned for more than six months. Several properties have reached that threshold.
“We’re trying to take the opportunity to make Uptown a better place to do the ‘play’ part of ‘live work and play,’” Bell said.
One type of business people would like to see in the district is craft cocktail bars, where higher-end spirits, wines and beer would be sold, said Bell. Most also have live entertainment and would appeal to everyone from young professionals to retirees.
The city council also adopted a rule in 2010 that required new public or private clubs to be more than 500 feet from single-family neighborhoods. Bell said that rule should remain unchanged.
The meeting, being held online and broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 9 or at www.greenvillenc.gov, also includes public hearings on requests to:
- Rezone from residential-agricultural to heavy commercial 1.2 acres on the western side of Charles Boulevard/N.C. 43 south of its intersection with Fire Tower Road.
- Rezone from office to general commercial nearly 2 acres located at the northeast corner of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard.
- Amend the city code to add microdistillery as a special use in the downtown commercial district.
- Amend the city’s fiscal year 2020-21 annual action plan to incorporate a community development block grant for COVID-19 relief.
The city writes an annual action plan to assist its needs in affordable housing, economic and community development.
In addition to receiving $977,960 for the traditional block grant and $545,511 for its housing program, the city received an allocation of $589,258 for a total of $1,164,559 dedicated to COVID-19 recovery and response, according to the council’s agenda materials.
The money will be used for business assistance, rental assistance, public service, and related administrative costs.
Council also will vote on a request from Greenville Utilities Commission to locate a water pump station on a parcel of property along North Greene Street. It is one of several parcels the city acquired in 2002 as part of mitigation efforts following Hurricane Floyd.
Locating a pump station on the property is allowed.
The council’s agenda materials said GUC will maintain the lot, which is an annual expense of $700-$1,000.