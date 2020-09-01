Greenville is getting a $4.2 million federal grant to fund operating costs for the GREAT bus system.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced the grant on Monday.
It is part of $25 billion to aid the nation’s public transit systems that was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed in March.
“We are excited to receive the $4.2 million FTA grant through the CARES Act,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly. “This funding will help provide the City of Greenville some financial relief as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thankful for our federal partners that have helped with us in receiving this grant,” Connelly said.
The bus system will use the grant funds to operate its fixed routes and paratransit service, which allows people with disabilities that prevent them from using the GREAT system to travel using a special van for curb-to-curb services.
City officials did not respond to a question asking how the money will be used in operations.
FTA wants transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance.
CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes, providing essential travel, and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”