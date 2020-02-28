Greenville Fire-Rescue has received its highest protection class rating in the department’s history following a recent inspection by the state Department of Insurance.
The department’s rating increased to a high Class 2 from a Class 3, according to a department news release.
The North Carolina Response and Rating System ranges from Class l, the highest rating to Class 10, not recognized as a certified fire department by the state.
The inspection is a multi-faceted process that examines the department’s facilities, apparatus and equipment, staffing, training, communication, response, reporting and recording keeping, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Office of State Fire Marshal.
Typically, higher ratings contribute to lower insurance rates for property owners.
The improved rating, along with the department’s accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International in March 2019, shows the department’s commitment to improving service, Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Griffin said.
“That’s the big thing for us, that reclassification shows us we are on the right track,” he said. “I see it as part of the bigger picture because we are so close to becoming a (Class) 1, it is really giving staff and the department something to strive for. We are just a couple of points from becoming a (Class) 1 and that’s a big deal.”
Greenville Fire-Rescue is unique because other departments that have achieved the Class 1 ranking provide only fire service while GFR provides fire, emergency medical service and transportation, Griffin said.
“We are utilizing personnel very efficiently so the citizens of Greenville are getting all their emergency response services in one … using the same personnel,” he said.
All 22 fire departments in Pitt County undergo the inspection process.
It was announced last week that Grimesland Volunteer Fire Department’s rating increased to 5/9E from 7/9E.
The new rating has brought congratulations to the department from Mike Causey, state insurance commissioner and state fire marshal.
He commended Grimesland Chief Tina Dixon and the department for their “dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live.”
Most rural departments fall in the 9S category because of the size of rural fire districts.