The newly formed Greenville Mural Project Committee invites visual and graphic artists to apply for the opportunity to submit proposals and qualifications for various mural and public art projects at locations in the Uptown Greenville and Dickinson Avenue Districts.
The committee is comprised of staff of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC), Uptown Greenville, East Carolina University and members of the community.
“Our Greenville Mural Project committee came together because of a mutual love and appreciation of murals, the sense of place they help create and the desire to see more of them go up in Uptown Greenville and beyond,” said Sierra Jones, director of communications and marketing with the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau and chairwoman of the Greenville Mural Project.
“We are working to bring together artists with area businesses, restaurants and property owners who share these same interests and streamline the process for the creative installation of permanent and temporary murals for all residents and visitors to our city to enjoy,” Jones said.
The mission of the Greenville Mural Project is to facilitate the creation and execution of murals and public art installations in uptown Greenville and the surrounding neighborhoods.
The Greenville Mural Project is requesting design submissions for a wings mural on the wall at Still Life in Uptown Greenville. Mural space dimensions are 14 feet by 14 feet.
The project is looking for an interactive wings mural that allows the public to place themselves within the mural and creates a memorable and sharable photo opportunity. Incorporate the theme of “Time Flies” drawing from iconic elements and features of Greenville and East Carolina University, to showcase how the city encourages students and people to “spread their wings and fly.”
The Call for Artists Request for Proposals is open to all artists and designers. The deadline to submit a response to this RFP is Jan. 27. Finalists will be selected and notified by Jan. 31, with work on the mural projects to take place in early 2020. The artists whose designs are chosen will receive a $500 honorarium for their designs.
The project application can be found at https://pittcountyarts.org/artists/artist-opportunities/greenville-mural-project
For more information about the project and process, contact Sierra Jones, director of communications and marketing at the Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau, at 329-4200, Ext. 4248 or email sierra@visitgreenvillenc.com.