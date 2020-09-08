The Greenville Museum of Art will open its doors to the public on Wednesday after nearly six months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Trista Reis Porter made the announcement last week, following news that the latest phase of the state’s reopening plan allows museums and aquariums to reopen at limited capacity.
“We are very excited to reopen,” Porter said. In a statement on the museum’s website, she thanked those who continued to support the museum, which announced on March 16 that it would close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While state regulations permit museums to operate at 50 percent capacity, GMA initially plans to limit visitors at any given time to 25, which is consistent with the state’s limit on indoor gatherings. Reservations are recommended; face masks and distancing practices are required.
New hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, with extended hours until 8 p.m. Thursdays.
The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh also is slated to reopen on Wednesday with free timed tickets to encourage social distancing.
Museums are among the latest openings Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week, along with gyms, public playgrounds, bowling alleys and skating rinks. Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and amusement parks remain closed.
Although it last was open to the public on March 14, Greenville Museum of Art this summer installed new exhibits in anticipation of the reopening. During the shutdown, Porter hosted virtual tours of exhibits on social media and allowed groups of fewer than 10 people to schedule private tours.
With Wednesday’s reopening, current exhibitions have been extended for several weeks. “Hardscrabble Americana: The Art of Dewey Funkhouser” will remain on exhibit in the Commons Gallery until Nov. 21. “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars” will remain on exhibit in the West Wing Gallery through December.
“Hanging Tree Guitars,” a solo exhibition featuring the work of Vines, 77, an eastern North Carolina native, is making its U.S. premiere with the GMA show.
The exhibit includes a collection of guitars and other carvings by Vines, including several made from wood that was said to be from a tree on which a man was lynched in Wilson County in 1930. It also features portraits by photographer Timothy Duffy that illustrate Vines’ life as a black man in the rural South.
“Hanging Tree Guitars” received funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and National Endowment of the Arts.
“Hardscrabble Americana,” by Funkhouser, a Greenville artist, offers an intimate view of small rural towns and families working to restore their way of life following the Great Depression. It includes more than 75 works spanning 50 years.
During the shutdown, GMA has made some aesthetic changes to the permanent collection galleries. The Kenneth Noland Gallery has been painted with a neutral gray tone that is designed to allow museum goers to focus on abstract and geometric colors in the works. The new green color of the Speight and Blakeslee Gallery, along with period furniture, was selected in keeping with the style of Flanagan Home, a classical revival home purchased in 1959 to become the museum’s headquarters.
The museum also has redesigned its website, gmoa.org, to include virtual galleries and other multimedia functions and established a gift shop that sells works of local artists.
Financially, months of being closed have taken a toll on the nonprofit art museum, which had to cancel its annual Summer Shindig and Fashion on Display fundraisers. Porter said the museum was fortunate that the COVID-19-related closures did not begin until after the annual Fine Arts Ball, which is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The 47th annual ball was held on March 7.
“If we would have planned to have it even a week after that we would have been in much worse shape now,” Porter said. “We would have missed out on a lot of funds we raised.”
According to the 2019-20 annual report, the museum concluded its fiscal year in July in the black, after reporting a deficit in three of the last five years.
Also in the most recent fiscal year, the museum reported a milestone in terms of endowment funding, ending the year with a balance of more than $1 million.
“We’re very grateful,” Porter said, despite loss of facility rental revenue also associated with the pandemic. “We’re in much better shape than a lot of people are.”
The Greenville Museum of Art is located at 802 S. Evans St. There is no admission charge. Reservations are recommended do to current distancing requirements. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.