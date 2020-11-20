The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a proposed multi-family and commercial development on Thursday.
The commission had to vote on the plat, which was presented during its Tuesday meeting, because of state rules governing public hearings conducted remotely.
The preliminary plat is for subdivision entitled “L.T. Hardee East” which is located at the southern corner of N.C. 33 East and L.T. Hardee Road. The proposed plat consists of four lots totalling nearly 8.3 acres.
The plat establishes the utility extensions, drainage and stormwater features that will serve the future development. Planner Brad Sceviour said on Tuesday.
Speaking for the developer during Tuesday’s meeting, Ken Malpass said the multifamily project will be in rear of the property and commercial development will occur in the front.
Earlier this year the planning and zoning commission and Greenville City Council amended the city’s land-use character map to designate 5.3 acres of the property for high-density development and three acres for commercial development.
While the property was previously located in an area controlled by the Village of Simpson’s planning guideline, Simpson and Greenville agreed that it would be moved into Greenville’s planning jurisdiction so the owner could seek a voluntary annexation in order to get sanitary sewer service.