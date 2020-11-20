Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. FOR THE TAR RIVER...INCLUDING GREENVILLE...MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 7:00 PM EST THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 7:00 PM EST THURSDAY WAS 19.4 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE FALLING TO 7.6 FEET TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET, SECONDARY ROADS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER ARE FLOODED. INUNDATES PORTIONS OF PITT-GREENVILLE AIRPORT. WATER REACHES A FEW HOMES NEAR THE RIVER. MOST OF RIVER DRIVE, IN GREENVILLE, FLOODS ALONG WITH THE STREETS IN RIVERWALK TOWNHOMES. &&