The City of Greenville has a curfew going in effect at 8 p.m. today, according to a news release.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly enacted the curfew, which applies to the entire city limits until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The curfew requires individuals to remain at home with only a few exceptions:
- Any police or public safety officer or other government engaged in official business.
- Any member, volunteer, or employee of an organization providing disaster relief services.
- Any person in transit from a place where he or she were temporarily engaged and could not have planned his or her departure to avoid the curfew.
- Any medical service provider engaged in delivering medical services.
- Members of the news media engaged in duties essential to providing public information.
All of those who are exempt under the curfew restrictions must carry proper identification. A violation of the curfew is a misdemeanor.