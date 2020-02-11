A Greenville teenager was shot on Thursday night in Beulaville and died Friday morning, a State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 207 W. Main St.
During the incident, Randy Rolla Jr,. 19, of Greenville and Michael Deangelo Bryant Jr, 19, of Pollocksville were shot.
Following the shooting, Rolla was taken to Vidant Medical Center and remained in critical condition until he succumbed to his injuries. Bryant was taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville where he was treated and released.
No arrests have been made and the SBI along with the Beulaville Police Department are continuing their investigation.
Officials from the Beulaville Police Department could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.