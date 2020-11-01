A 75-foot section of the Green Mill Run stream bank will soon be restored with the help of an environmental grant awarded by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office last week.
Greenville is one of 22 grantees who received nearly $3 million in funding during this distribution cycle, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. Earlier in 2020, more than $3.5 million was distributed to 27 grantees.
Greenville will receive $88,775 to help prevent further erosion and sedimentation and preserve the existing greenway that runs alongside the Green Mill Run.
The grant will address erosion along a stretch of Green Mill Run in proximity to the Green Mill Run Greenway, not far from Elm Street Park. Since the stream flows into the Tar River, this project will protect both the stream and river water quality as well as the structural integrity of the greenway, which would ultimately be impacted if the stream bank continued to erode, officials said.
“That Greenville will be receiving an Environmental Enhancement Grant for stream bank restoration along the Green Mill Run comes as extremely good news, as the environmental quality of our streams in rivers is of high importance to our city, residents, and visitors,” Greenville Director of Recreation and Parks Gary Fenton said.
The EEG program offers reimbursement grants for projects that address such needs as wetland restoration, land acquisition, storm-water remediation, land and wildlife habitat conservation, environmental education, and stream stabilization.
The Environmental Enhancement Grant program began after an agreement between the attorney general’s office and Smithfield Foods was reached in 2000. Under that agreement, Smithfield provides the Department of Justice $2 million each year for environmental projects across the state.
Due to ongoing litigation, this year’s is the second grant cycle since 2016, according to the attorney general’s office news release.