Concerns about COVID-19 exposure led Greenville Public Works to temporarily suspend its recycling services for apartment complexes and other multi-family units starting next week.
Public Works spokesman Jordan Anders said unlike single-family recycling bins, which are mechanically loaded into sanitation trucks, workers have to touch the bins used in multi-family units.
“The city is trying to cut down on the employees having to touch them and to protect residents as well,” Anders said.
“It’s something they’ve been evaluating, not just that (service) but the entirety of all the services provided by the department,” he said. “This was not something that was decided last week. It’s been in the works for a while.”
No sanitation workers have contracted COVID-19, Anders said. Two city bus drivers, however, were diagnosed with the virus.
Trash collection for multi-family developments and single-family homes will remain unchanged.
Recycling schedules for single-family homes also remains unchanged because side-loaders mechanically pick up the bin and load the waste into the truck.
“Most people don’t understand that if you live in an apartment complex that side-loader can’t pull up and grab the cart and lift it up to empty it without somebody touching it,” Anders said.
“If a side-loader comes to a multi-family residence, someone has to get out of the truck, pull them out and space them to where the side loader can then grab them.”
Rear-loading trucks also are used in multi-family housing developments, which also require workers to pick up and dump the bins.
There are an estimated 225 recycling collection centers in multifamily units across the city and each center has multiple carts, Anders said.
Public Works has not calculated how much of an increase or decrease in waste has occurred because of stay-at-home orders issued since the first COVID-19 case was discovered in North Carolina in mid-March.
Anders said the national average is up between 15 percent and 30 percent. While it is safe to assume more garbage is being produced in individual households, a number of multi-family complexes, especially those catering to college students, have seen a decrease in residents.
The city is encouraging people to use the Pitt County collection sites to dispose of recyclables instead of throwing them away.
The sites closest to the city are Bells Fork, 4554 County Home Road; Port Terminal, 911 Port Terminal Road; 3701 Statonsburg Road; Wellcome, 673 Briley Road; and Winterville, 4818 Reedy Branch Road.
The county sites are open 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 2-7:30 p.m. on Sunday from now until October.
A full list of sites is available at https://www.pittcountync.gov/432/Collection-Sites.
The city also is monitoring to see if multi-family complexes experience an increase in trash disposal because individuals opt to put their recyclables in the regular trash, Anders said. This may result in additional trash pickups being added to the city’s schedule.
Most multi-family complexes are serviced on Wednesday but some are picked up on other days.
No other sanitation services, such as bulk item pickups or yard waste disposal, will be changed at this time, Anders said.