In terms of event cancellations, 2020 has been a horror show. Festivals, fundraisers and fairs across the country have been called off or postponed.
Six months ago, it looked like the Haunted Pamlico’s annual film festival would be one of those.
“We knew by mid-March that things were going to get scary in real life,” said S. Kruger, one of the founders of the grassroots organization that stages live performances and other Halloween-themed events throughout the year.
Still, no one was ready to let the Carnival of Darkness Film Fest go dark. So when Alternative State President Stuart Lannon suggested recasting the indoor festival as a drive-in movie event, everyone was ready to give it a go.
The one-night movie marathon is being screened Thursday at Chocowinity’s Raised in a Barn Farm. In four and a half hours, movie-goers will get a taste of nearly two dozen short horror films. But they will have to bring their own popcorn; there are no concession sales due to COVID-19.
Kruger, an actor who uses a pseudonym for his work with Haunted Pamlico, believes staging the film fest as a drive-in may even help enhance the fear factor.
While he is too young to have gone to drive-in theaters in their heyday, Kruger has a vivid memory of seeing a scene from “The Shining” as his mother drove the family car along the highway past a large, outdoor screen.
“I couldn’t have been more than 4 or 5 years old, but I remember that,” he said. “It turned out to be one of my favorite horror films, but back then it scared the sweat out of me.
“So I’ve always been intrigued by the drive-in concept and have always wanted to see a horror movie in a drive-in setting,” Kruger said. “I feel like that a lot of other people have too; this is their chance to live that experience.”
The festival, now in its second year, received more than 125 submissions, including several international entries from as far away as Norway, Iran, Russia and Australia.
“We thought the number of entries would be affected (by the pandemic) but they weren’t,” Kruger said. “We had more this year than we had in the first year. I think the quality overall was much greater than we expected.
“We’ve just been blown away by the films,” he said. “Many of the ones that we couldn’t include were so good that we had to make some very difficult decisions.”
About 35 horror and science-fiction films in seven categories will be honored. Some will be recognized online rather than screened at the festival, which is having to be condensed for a single night of viewing.
The film “The Closet,” from Greenville-based Escape Pitt Productions, is a finalist in a category devoted to North Carolina horror.
Kruger said the Tar Heel State is home to a good number of horror filmmakers.
“I think that the rural character of our area is uniquely suited to horror films,” he said. “If you can find a run-down general store or a field somewhere and an old barn, you’ve got endless inspiration there and not a lot of people around to interfere with you shooting, so it’s a great place to work on horror films.”
The Haunted Pamlico production “CarnEvil of Darkness,” a 10-minute film based on the 2019 Nights of Fright event held at Raised in a Barn Farm, also will be screened.
The festival will open with Haunted Pamlico actors, singers and dancers in a live Halloween theater performance to kick off the season.
Kruger said volunteers for Haunted Pamlico and Alternative Stage initially considered whether or not moving forward with the film festival would be appropriate during a pandemic. But they decided that it would be a welcome diversion from grim current events.
“What we decided was that we had to do this because horror is pure fantasy; it’s escapism,” he said. “Curiously enough, I think it provides a distraction for people from the real horrors that we’re all experiencing directly or indirectly.
“We felt that we had an obligation to entertain the community,” Kruger said. “The feedback has been 100 percent positive, I think because people are so eager to get something going, to get out of the house, to experience something in a safe way, and that’s what we’re providing.”