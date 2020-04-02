Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered the suspension of utility disconnections, but the Greenville Utilities Commission was ahead of the game.
Cooper issued his order on Tuesday as part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GUC announced on March 18 that it was suspending disconnections for nonpayment.
“GUC has a long history of working with our customers who have come on hard times,” CEO/General Manager Tony Cannon said. “We became extremely concerned about the effect that shutting down businesses would have on our customers a few weeks ago.”
The governor’s order applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services and is in effect for the next 60 days. It also directs utilities to give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills and prohibits them from collecting fees, penalties or interest for late payment.
“These protections will help families stay in their homes and keep vital services like electricity, water, and communications going as we stay at home,” Cooper said. He said many North Carolina families were dreading Wednesday because it is the first day of a new month, when many bills are due.
More than 300,000 North Carolinians have applied for unemployment assistance since March 16, according to the state Division of Employment Services. It was announced during the weekend that the first unemployment benefits will go out but most recipients can expect a two-week wait after applying for benefits, according to the division’s website.
Cannon said GUC customers who get behind on payments should call 752-7166 to set up payment arrangements.
“Customers will continue to accrue charges as they use the utilities and we encourage them not to get too far behind,” Cannon said. “We are continuing to review the order and seeking some clarity on some of its provisions, but our main goal is to help our customers.”
Along with issuing the order for utilities companies, Cooper asked that companies that provide phone, cable and internet services to follow these same rules and not disconnect customers.
The order encourages banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.
It also encourages landlords to follow the spirit of Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s order and delay any evictions that are already entered in the court system.
The Daily Reflector reached out to multiple rental management companies on Wednesday but none responded to our interview request.