The Greenville Utilities Commissionis finalizing an agreement to lease unused land to a local corporation for recreation and sports hunting.
The GUC Board of Commissioners agreed to the arrangement at its Aug. 20 meeting. Once the lease details are finalized, a 30-day notice of the arrangement has to be published, then the Greenville City Council must approve the deal.
GUC CEO/General Manager Tony Cannon anticipates bringing the deal to council in October.
EL Land, a local limited liability corporation, has offered to lease 158 acres located in the Tar River floodway at the wastewater treatment plant near Sunnyside Road.
The company is seeking a 10-year lease, with three five-year renewal terms, for a total amount of $30,865. Details on the yearly rental amount are being negotiated.
During the 30-day notice period, an individual or business could submit an alternate bid. If it’s higher than the present bid, then GUC would have to begin the 30-day notice period again before taking it to the City Council.
Hunting overlay
The property in question was the subject of a request to create a recreational/sports hunting overlay that would permit hunting with firearms inside the city limits.
The city planning and zoning commission denied the request in May because of concerns about the enforcement of state hunting laws and rules governing the use of firearms and other weapons within the city limits.
There also was concern because there was no information about who was seeking the new overlay.
According to records with the North Carolina Secretary of State, EL Land LLC was incorporated Aug. 28, 2019, with Greenville attorney Stephen Horne III as its registered agent. An annual report filed on April 15 listed Greenville builder Lance Clark as its managing member.
Greenville City Council approved the overlay after Councilman Rick Smiley asked for and received a restriction against hunting trapped game.
Conservation projects
Money earned from the leased land will be used for conservation and environmentally friendly projects, GUC spokesman Steve Hawley said.
Recently GUC has been working to establish a pollinator habitat on a nearby parcel it owns.
It’s part of a project GUC undertook earlier this year to plant 63,900 hardwood trees and shrubs along stream drainage areas on the treatment plant’s property.
The plants, which include 31 species such as persimmons, oaks, and redbud, eventually will capture nutrient runoff before it enters the Tar River.
The plantings also are expected to provide a pollinator habitat, according to an article in GUC’s summer customer newsletter.