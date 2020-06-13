A $42.5 million contract to expand Greenville’s water treatment plant has been awarded to T.A. Loving Co. of Goldsboro.
The Greenville Utilities Commission’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the Construction Manager at Risk contract with T.A. Loving at its Thursday meeting.
The board previously had approved a pre-construction agreement with the company that allowed it to work with engineers from Hazen & Sawyer Engineering Services to finalize the construction plan and solicit bids from subcontractors.
GUC received $40 million in low-interest loans from the State Water Infrastructure Authority to expand the water treatment plant’s treatment capacity from 22.5 million to 32 million gallons daily.
Thursday’s vote also amended GUC’s contract with Hazen & Sawyer Engineering Services, paying the company nearly $2.32 million for construction phase services.
T.A. Loving Company has built numerous projects in Greenville, including the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center and East Carolina University’s TownBank Tower and Main Campus Student Center.
The board also appointed GUC commissioner Kelly Darden Jr. and former GUC board chairmen Don Mills and John Minges to the Board of Directors of the Greenville-ENC Alliance, a public-private economic development organization.
GUC and the City of Greenville are sustaining members of the organization, each contributing $500,000 annually to its operations budget.
GUC also is hiring the organization’s staff. Alliance employees will be eligible to receive GUC employee benefits such as health and dental insurance, vacation/sick leave and other voluntary benefits.
They will not follow GUC’s pay plan and market/merit pay process. The alliance will create a pay plan for its employees with the assistance of GUC’s general manager or his representative, according to an earlier news report.
The alliance’s board of directors will consist of 42 members, 24 of whom are voting members and 18 who are non-voting.
The City of Greenville and GUC each will have three voting members. There also will be three voting members representing other municipalities but the majority will be representatives from the private sector. The non-voting members are made up of municipal representatives and community partners.
The city of Greenville appointed its representatives during its Thursday meeting; Councilman Will Litchfield, Mark Woodson and Allison Siebel.