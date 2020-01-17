The future and the past visited GUC’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday, in action and in presentations.
The board gave General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon the go ahead to sign an architectural/design contract to determine if a fleet maintenance building can be built in the near future at the new operations center site.
The designer of the buildings currently under construction, CT Consultants, will receive an additional $187,500 create design and construction plans for the facility.
Cannon said he and staff believe it’s time to do a detailed design to determine if the project could be built without raising current rates.
Since the existing construction is 50 percent complete, and most of the contingency budget for unexpected costs is intact, he and staff recommended spending a portion of the budget on the architectural and design work.
In documents presented to the board, it was noted at GUC’s fleet of vehicles will be housed at the new operations center, so traveling to Mumford Road for maintenance is inefficient. The flooding risk also remains at Mumford Road.
Initially GUC wanted to build five structures at the new operations center site, so all operations at the existing Mumford Road location could be moved at one time, Cannon said. However when the initial design and cost estimate came in in 2017, the plan was over budget so a decision was made to delay construction of the fleet maintenance building and an administrative building.
The engineering building, stores warehouse and system support facility, along with the fueling island and storage yard are under construction.
Chief Administrative Officer Chris Padgett said changing the design and materials of the three building buildings currently under construction saved 25 percent to 30 percent on each building’s cost. It’s believed making similar changes to the fleet maintenance building, which had an initial construction cost of $7 million, could generate similar savings.
Program graduates
The board also met with eight of the nine men who graduated from GUC’s first iGrow program.
Human Resources Director Richie R. Shreves said the iGrow program launched in early 2019 to train current GUC employees to work at the water and wastewater treatment plants.
GUC launched the program because it has been difficult in recent years to find trained personnel because the nation is experiencing a surge of employee retirement in those two areas.
GUC had 10 employees between the two plants eligible to retire in 2019, Shreves said. In the next several years, 50 percent of wastewater treatment and 40 percent of water plant employees will be eligible to retire.
Local community colleges also no longer offer water resources training programs, she said.
The employees attended weekly, after-work training classes beginning in April until they took their state certification exams in October and November.
Shreves said the program already has paid off.
Charlie Buck, who was a meter technician, was recently promoted to wastewater treatment plant operator.
Along with Buck, the other graduates recognized were Maurice Ampley, Cody Cratt, Blake Horton, Lee Eakes, Chris Wallace, Dustin Jenkins and Chris Rouse. Corbin Congleton was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting.
Discovering history
The board also received a glimpse of GUC’s past.
During renovations of GUC’s downtown headquarters, the cornerstone of the original 1918 water and light commission building was discovered, Cannon said. Staff is working on a plan to display the stone in the building.
Staff also found a commendation that GUC received in 1980 from President Jimmy Carter.
George Reel, director of customer relations, said the commendation recognized the organization’s work in promoting energy efficiency in the wake of oil embargoes that hit the United States in 1973 and 1979.
GUC had launched its E3 program, in which inspectors were used to ensure builders were using proper insulation and other energy efficient construction materials.
Ironically, Reel, who has been with GUC 47 years, said his first job was promoting the use of all electric appliances by GUC customers.