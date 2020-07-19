GUC’s governing board has elected new officers and approved a contact to purchase natural gas.
The agreement with Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency is expected to save GUC $6.35 million over the 30-year life of the contract. The first year is expected to save $211,700, General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said.
GUC’s deal with the Minnesota agency is a prepayment agreement.
A prepayment plan allows a municipal utility to issue tax-exempt bonds to prepay for the delivery of gas on a long-term basis. The goal is to achieve an ongoing discount to the prevailing market price.
The Minnesota agency will issue the bonds and GUC will purchase the gas, GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said.
GUC is not responsible for the bond debt, and if it doesn’t need the agreed-upon amount it can be sold to another user.
With this agreement, 52 percent of GUC’s gas supply will come from prepayment arrangements, Cannon said.
Greenville City Manager Ann Wall asked what the possible drawbacks are to such a deal.
If the agency can’t supply the gas, it could force GUC to buy it on the open market, which would be expensive, Cannon said.
The board unanimously approved the deal.
Thursday’s meeting started with the election of new officers.
Parker Overton, Tommy Stoughton, and Minnie Anderson were unanimously elected chairman, chairman-elect and secretary, respectively, to the eight-member board.
Overton, the retired founder of Overton’s Boating Accessories and Watersports, has served five years on the board. He served as chair-elect in the 2019-20 fiscal year and secretary in 2018-19.
Stoughton, a partner at Kittrell and Armstrong has also served five years on the board. He served as secretary in 2019-20.
Anderson, a retired educator, has served on the board since 2016.
The GUC Board of Commissioners is responsible for approving rates, development plans, the annual budget, and setting policy. Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two terms.
Operations Center
Chief Administrative Officer Chris Padgett reported employees could be moved to the new operations center, located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and N.C. 43 West, in September.
“We are very eager and excited about where we are on the project,” he said.
Padgett said work is ahead of schedule on the project, which features an engineering building, stores warehouse and system support facility, along with a fueling island and storage yard.
This first phase costs $53.3 million, which includes $42.6 million for construction, $1.4 million on-site work, $5.4 million on design and pre-construction work and nearly $3.3 million on equipment and furnishings.
“I think when you all see it you’ll all be proud of it,” Overton said.
In January the GUC board authorized the start of preliminary design work for a fleet maintenance building at the new operations center.
The structure was left out of the original project to reduce costs, but the board included $7 million to build the facility in GUC’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The maintenance building will be 22,000 square feet and a combination of prefabricated construction and masonry.
Padget said later this month GUC will seek requests for proposals for a design/build contractor. The design will be completed and bids will be sought in February. Construction should begin in April, with work completed by April 2022, he said.