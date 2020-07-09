GUC is weighing an agreement that will provide a discount on future natural gas purchases.
GUC’s finance/audit committee authorized the negotiation and execution of a natural gas supply agreement with Minnesota Municipal Gas Agency at a Tuesday meeting.
The full GUC board also must approve the agreement when it meets on July 16.
The Minnesota agency wants GUC to agree to buy natural gas from it as part of a prepayment transaction, said Freddie Martin, GUC’s natural gas supply officer.
A prepayment plan allows a municipal utility to issue tax-exempt bonds to prepay for the delivery of gas on a long-term basis. The goal is to achieve an ongoing discount to the prevailing market price.
The Minnesota agency will issue the bonds and GUC would purchase the gas, GUC General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon said.
GUC currently is participating in three prepayment agreements.
It’s first arrangement, with Patriots Energy Group, is in the 14th year of a 15-year agreement. The arrangement has saved GUC about $128,000 annually, an estimated 15-year savings of $1.9 million.
An agreement with Black Belt Energy Gas District is saving about $270,000 annually. The 30-year agreement, which began Nov. 1, 2018, is expected to save GUC $8.1 million over the life of the contract.
The Public Energy Authority of Kentucky agreement is saving about $153,280 annually. The 30-year agreement began ob April 1, 2019, and is expected to save GUC nearly $4.6 million over that time period.
The proposed Minnesota agreement also would be a 30-year arrangement. It’s expected to save $211,700 annually for a total savings of $6.35 million.
While conditions for issuing tax-bonds were favorable earlier in the year, they are not so favorable now, Martine said. Cannon said once conditions improve, the agreement will have to be authorized quickly.
With this agreement, half of GUC’s natural gas purchases will come from prepayment agreements, Cannon said.
The goal is to finalize the agreement sometime between August and April and accept the first gas delivery between October and April.
If GUC’s natural gas demands do not require the amount authorized in the deal, Cannon said the Minnesota agency will sell the excess.
GUC Commissioner Tommy Stoughton asked how the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline will affect future natural gas prices.
“I don’t think that is good for us,” Cannon said.
He said it will tighten demand for space on the Transco pipeline that supplies natural gas to from the Gulf Coast states to Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
GUC may have to look at expanding its liquid natural gas storage facilities, Cannon said.