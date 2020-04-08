GUC is canceling a planned increase in its water rate to help customers facing financial uncertainties related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Greenville Utilities Commission General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon presented a revised budget for the coming 2020-21 fiscal year to the Board of Commissioners’ finance/audit committee on Tuesday. The changes will go to the full board for approval on April 16.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The original budget proposal was presented to GUC’s Board of Commissioners last month.
“Given that the world has turned on its head since that first meeting, and it impacts us and our customers, we went back to the drawing board,” Chief Administrative Office Chris Padgett said.
The 6.8 percent water rate increase is being deferred and will be spread out among increases planned for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23, Padgett said.
The 6.8 percent increase is the equivalent of a $2.50 increase for the average residential customer. It was the third of four increases scheduled to fund the expansion of the water treatment plant.
Because the economic affects on the local economy are expected to last beyond the current period of self-isolation, GUC administrator budget for zero residential customer growth in the coming fiscal year. It also revised its commercial customer growth rate to -2 percent for electric and gas and -1 percent for water and sewer.
“All of our budget estimates are based on growth in our connections, our system grows each year,” Padgett said. “Not knowing what the future holds, we’ve backed off those growth rates. We have a very conservative approach to the budget.”
Initially, GUC proposed a 2 percent market rate adjustment and 1.5 percent merit pay increase for employees with the pay increase amount negotiated with the City of Greenville.
Now GUC is proposing that no market rate pay increase be given and the merit pay be increased to 2 percent.
Revenue from interest income, and electric and water re-connection fees also was adjusted downward while bad debt expense was increased by $76,000.
GUC’s payment to the City of Greenville of nearly $6.4 million remains unchanged.
Despite reductions in operations spending and the purchase of wholesale electricity and natural gas, GUC’s recommended expenditures in the coming fiscal year increased by $3.3 million to $269.9 million. The original expenditure budget was $266.6 million.
Padgett said the expenditure budget increase because administrators are recommending $12.1 million be transferred from GUC’s capital projects fund to begin design work and construction of a fleet maintenance facility at the new operations center under construction off N.C. 43 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
GUC’s current budget also is being adjusted.
“Generally we have a lot of businesses closed and (East Carolina University) is not functioning like it ordinarily would so we have reduced our load projections in electric and gas by 10 percent,” Padgett said. GUC isn’t qualifying the reduction with an exact dollar amount because while customers are playing less because they are using less electricity and natural gas, GUC isn’t purchasing as much from its wholesalers so it’s spending less money, he said.
GUC also expects its interest income earnings will drop by $300,000.
Since GUC announced last month that it would stop service disconnections for failure to pay, and the governor ordered utilities to waive penalties, fees, and interest on amounts due and give customers up to six months to pay off what they owe, income from re-connection fees is expected to decrease by $198,000.
GUC’s bad debt expense is also expected to increase by $108,000.