WINTERVILLE — Students enrolled in Pitt Community College Public Services & Fine Arts curricula took advantage of an opportunity on Thursday to learn about topics pertaining to their future careers from professionals currently working in those fields.
Organized by PCC Career Services, the second annual Student Career Conference featured breakout sessions for students taking advertising and graphic design, criminal justice, paralegal and human services courses.
In one session, Theresa Newman, co-director of Duke University School of Law’s Wrongful Convictions Clinic, spoke with criminal justice and paralegal technology students about her successful efforts to free Greenville’s Dontae Sharpe and Kinston’s Howard Dudley from prison in 2019 and 2016, respectively. With Sharpe’s parents in attendance, Newman gave the students a detailed account of the legal battle waged to overturn their son’s 1995 murder conviction.
Across campus, Christy Jones, co-owner of the Monday Solutions Group, offered advertising and graphic design students tips for networking effectively when seeking jobs or growing businesses. As part of the session, students learned about different types of networking and strategies for expanding their professional networks.
A third session involved human services technology students learning about the differences between counseling, psychiatry, psychology and social work. Portia West, a fourth-year resident physician in psychiatry with East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, joined PCC’s Jean Cahoon, Tania Overton and Olivia Sutton in discussing the education, tasks, populations served, and occupations that distinguish the fields from each other.
PCC earns ‘Military-Friendly’ status again
An organization dedicated to serving the nation’s military community has once again determined PCC to be one of the country’s best post-secondary institutions for veterans and their spouses.
Earlier this month, VIQTORY—a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business founded in 2001—released its 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list. PCC, which has made the list several times, including last year, was one of 625 institutions from across the country to earn the prestigious “military-friendly” designation.
“As the son of a Korean War veteran, I have the highest regard for the nation’s military personnel and consider it an honor for PCC to provide educational services to men and women who have given so much to our country,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said. “Since America’s earliest days, members of our military have been making sacrifices as payment for the peace and prosperity this great land enjoys. PCC is grateful to be included on VIQTORY’s ‘military-friendly’ list, and we thank veterans for allowing us to prepare them for future success after their military careers.”
Institutions earning the military friendly designation were evaluated using both public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council, which is comprised of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
The complete 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. It can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Sophomores participate in ‘PCC Aspire Day’
PCC welcomed Pitt County high school sophomores to campus on Feb. 11 for a day of college and career exploration.
According to PCC Recruitment Director John Carrere, more than 130 students, representing six Pitt County public high schools, participated in “PCC Aspire Day.” He said it was chance for the students to gather information they can use in making well-informed decisions about college majors and to discover how they can connect with PCC as high school juniors.
“This was an opportunity for Pitt County high school students to visit our campus and see for themselves the educational opportunities we can provide them,” Carrere said. “For many of the students, it was their very first experience on a college campus, which made it fun seeing how excited they were about their future success.”
During their PCC visit, students received greetings from administrators and heard from college personnel about being motivated and successful in college. They also interacted with a panel of current students and received advice about choosing the best route to reach their career goals from keynote speaker Steffen McGhee, coordinator of the new PCC VISIONS pilot program.
“We wanted to offer the students information and encouragement they can use to develop plans for their remaining years of high school,” Carrere said. “It was also a chance for them to see some of their former high school classmates now excelling at PCC and to let them know there is a place for them here as well.”
Much of the students’ time at Pitt was spent in classrooms, learning about program offerings from PCC instructors through participation in hands-on activities. Some students conducted lab experiments with biotechnology, while others learned about crime scene investigation, emergency medical training or computer software creation.
Carrere, who helped organize the event, said NCWorks Career Coaches selected participants for PCC Aspire Day. He said the coaches, who are PCC personnel assigned to assist students at Pitt County high schools with determining career goals and selecting training to prepare for those jobs, identified students whose career interests align with PCC curricula.
“Our primary goal was to show these soon-to-be-juniors how a PCC education can connect them with career pathways in which they are interested and how they can begin pursuing higher education while they are still enrolled in high school through the Career and College Promise program,” Carrere said.
Carrere added that the sophomores also were provided details on PCC’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program and the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy.