Trunk or treat
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Caravan to Candyland from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The drive-through trunk-or-treat event is for ages 12 and younger. Business or other groups may call 329-4541 or 329-4968 to register to participate as hosts. Cost is $5 per vehicle, and proceeds will benefit the department’s specialized recreation program. Sign up at webtrac.greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567.
Pitt Home Buyers will host Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat from 4-8 p.m. October 24 at Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road. Individuals, organizations and businesses are invited to decorate a trunk and give away candy at the event. Cash prizes will be awarded for the three best decorated trunks. Admission for trunk or treaters is $10 per vehicle. Ten percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Meals On Wheels for seniors. Visit https://fb.me/e/38ROr2BgV.
Haunting of River Park
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host The Haunting of River Park North on Oct. 24. The event will include a meet and greet with a snake, a spooky-themed craft and other activities. Children may come in costume. Reservations are required, and enrollment is limited. Times are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 3-4:30 p.m. Registration fee is $5 for city residents and $7 for others. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
Candy creatures
A Time for Science, 949 Contentnea Creek, Grifton, will host Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants will learn about animals and receive treats to take home. Cost is $5 each. Register at atimeforscience.org.
Nights of Fright
Raised in a Barn Farm, 2100 N.C. 33 East, Chocowinity, will host Nights of Fright from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. The outdoor haunted attractions other Halloween activities are designed for ages 13 and older. Admission is $22. Visit nightsoffrightnc.com.
Farm fun
Briley’s Farm Market, 5290 Old Pactolus Road, is open from noon-7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $10 for ages 2 and older and includes a corn maze, petting zoo and play area, plus a pumpkin. Visit brileysfarmmarketnc.com or call 754-5029.
Stokes Family Farm, 3674 Ivy Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Activities include a corn maze, petting zoo and playground. Tickets are $6-$15, depending on selected activities. Visit stokesfamilyfarmnc.com or call 341-0677.
Pumpkin decorating contest
The Leroy James Farmers Market is taking orders for free pumpkins to be decorated in its annual Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Order pumpkins through Oct. 21 by emailing manager LaRita Johnson at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Supplies are limited. Pick up pumpkins between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 22-24. E-mail photos of decorated pumpkins to Johnson by Oct. 28. Entries will be judged according to originality, use of inexpensive materials, suitability of the title and quality of the work in light of the participant’s age. Top three winners, to be announced Oct. 30, will receive winners Simply Natural Creamery gift cards valued at $20, $10 and $5, respectively.