For people who have been wearing masks since late June, the most horrifying thing about Halloween 2020 just might have been the thought that it would be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Statements last month from the Centers for Disease Control declared fall favorites like trick-or-treating, hayrides and haunted houses to be high-risk activities for transmitting the virus.
Events like River Park North’s Creepy Crawly Fest didn’t stand a ghost of a chance of continuing because of their history of drawing crowds above what the state permits for public gatherings. But that hasn’t stopped people from trying to scare up some fun.
“We’ve had to come up with a different plan for limiting the amount of folks we have,” Parks Coordinator Mark Tysinger said of the new events.
The park, which last October hosted a moonlight hayride and welcomed more than 200 people to the annual Creepy Crawly Fest, is dividing its programming into various time slots and requiring reservations to keep crowds to a minimum.
Children are still invited to come in costume to The Haunting of River Park North, scheduled for Oct. 24. But only 10 kids are permitted at each 90-minute session, and the Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center will be closed to the public during programs, which will feature a spooky-themed craft and a “meet and greet” with a snake.
“(People are) looking for something to do when they went for so many weeks without much to do,” Tysinger said.
To provide alternatives, some popular trunk or treat activities are making a shift to become drive-through events. Pitt Home Buyers is hosting one on Oct. 24 at Alice Keene Park.
“Most Halloween events are being canceled this year and trick or treating is ill advised by the CDC,” managing member Scott Johnson said. “We developed this community event as a way for kids to safely celebrate Halloween in an outdoor, low-contact environment.”
A Time for Science in Grifton, another popular fall destination, also is having to blaze a new trail this year. Its family-friendly Creatures of the Night event will take place on Oct. 30 without the costumed storytellers from East Carolina University.
“That’s actually one of the measures we’re taking just reducing interaction between people as much as possible,” Sam Eubanks, associate director of field trips and camps, said. “We’re having to innovate a little bit this year.”
Instead of having staff members stationed along the way, the Candy Creatures of the Night Trick or Treat Trail will feature signs to allow families to take self-guided tours before dark. Kids will have a chance to stop along the way for candy, which they may find hanging from the trees.
Eubanks said that while participants are asked to wear masks when interacting with others outside their group, there should be plenty of space for distancing along the quarter-mile trail.
A Time for Science hosted a trial run of sorts this summer when it worked with Run the East to have a socially distanced 5K run on its trails. Runners, who were timed electronically, began the race at different intervals to eliminate crowding.
“That was a really great way for us to kind of test the waters and see how it worked to have as little contact as possible,” Eubanks said. “That really gave us some confidence in being able to host event safely in our outdoor space.
“All of the science points to the idea that outside is the safest space to interact if you’re going to be around other people,” she said. “So we’ve put in measures that we think are going to help the families to be safe but still be able to enjoy this holiday.”
Halloween is the only holiday Briley’s Farm Market is open to the public, which is one reason owners Joey and Rachel Whitehurst felt that they had to find a way to make it happen this year. The cancellation of school field trips, which generally begin in early October and continue until just before Thanksgiving, had already dealt a blow to the third-generation family farm.
“We spent countless hours talking to local and state authorities” before making the decision to open, Rachel Whitehurst said.
Some traditional activities, including face-painting, pony rides and hayrides, had to be eliminated.
“Those were the things where we just interact with the children face to face a lot,” Whitehurst said. “That was suggested to us as something not to do to protect our employees and the customers.
“(State requirements) would only allow us, if we spaced everyone out, the potential of having six to eight people on a hayride at one time,” she said. “That just wouldn’t be effective to allow the crowds to wait that long. Then they would be gathering in a line waiting.”
Other changes included removing the station where children were able to feed the goats (due to its being a high-touch surface) and moving ticket sales from the barn to the outside.
“There’s actually no time that anyone is inside of a building,” she said. “We have over 100 acres; that gives us a lot of room.”
Because of the outdoor spacing, Whitehurst said, face coverings are optional for participants.
Still, the protective gear has not been forgotten. It is featured in the design of this year’s corn maze.
The maze, included in the farm’s $10 admission fee, shows a pumpkin farmer holding a pitchfork and wearing a mask. Above him is the word Briley’s, and underneath is the number 20.
“I don’t feel like we’ll forget, but we wanted to try to remember and do something relative to this year,” Whitehurst said. “He’s farming with his mask.”
Whitehurst said families have been eager to return to the farm, and she has heard no complaints about changes designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We had a lot of people; they were just pumped to be here,” she said. “A lot of people weren’t even mentioning the things we had changed this year because they were just happy to be out.
“To see people and they’re smiling and having a good time, it really is a like a light feeling when it’s been such a heavy year.”