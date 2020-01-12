Stressing his support for voter ID requirements and stance against illegal immigration, Republican Sam Hayes made a stop in Greenville on Friday afternoon as part of his campaign for North Carolina attorney general.
The seat is held by incumbent Democrat Josh Stein, who is running for re-election. Hayes is one of three Republicans vying for Stein’s seat. The winner of the primary election on March 3 will face Stein in the general election on Nov. 3.
Originally from Kernersville, Hayes spent a number of years practicing law in Washington, D.C. He returned to his home state in 2015 to join then-Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration, serving as general council of the Department of Environmental Quality for two years before becoming the general council for the Department of State Treasurer.
“The plan was always to come back home,” he said. “Having been in private practice for many years, I really wanted to do something different. I wanted to do public policy and engage in public service.”
As a conservative Republican, Hayes said he had to wait for the timing to be right.
“When I was growing up in North Carolina, Republicans did not control the state government,” he said. “When the party took over the General Assembly, and ultimately the Executive Mansion, that opened opportunities for me.”
With his law experience in two state departments, Hayes said running for attorney general was something he had been thinking about for a long time.
“As general council for both, I really had already been doing the job of attorney general,” he said.
He represented at least three major law cases under both then-Attorney General, now Governor, Roy Cooper and Stein.
Watching their policies, “I decided I can do the job better and more reliably than the current office,” he said.
Hayes said there are three key issues he plans to focus on, voter identification, being the first.
“Voters in this state overwhelmingly support voter ID,” he said. “The legislature has again passed a voter ID law that was (recently) struck down by an activist Obama-appointed judge,” despite a majority of North Carolina voting to add the voter ID requirement to the state’s Constitution in 2018.
“I believe that voter ID — one person, one vote — is integral to the integrity of our elections,” Hayes said. “As attorney general, I would seek an immediate stay on that ruling.”
Another issue concerns the Second Amendment.
“I am pro-second amendment, I am a gun owner and a sportsman,” Hayes said. “I believe very strongly that it is clear in the Constitution that the Second Amendment, ‘the right to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.’”
The third issue concerns illegal immigration.
“I am opposed to illegal immigration,” Hayes said. “I am certainly opposed to these sanctuary sheriffs letting criminal, illegal aliens skate out of their jails, only to commit other crimes.
“I am absolutely on board with legal immigration — coming here the right way,” he said. “Your first act in coming here should not be to break the laws of our country.”
Hayes and his wife, Adriane, live in Raleigh with their 3-year-old daughter and 4-month-old son.
He said he is running for because of his children.
“I am really doing this for them,” he said. “I worry about the future of this state and I worry about the direction. The current office holder is the most liberal that we have had. I believe I am the strongest conservative in the race.”
He wants to see North Carolina continue to thrive.
“I love this state. Everybody wants to be here,” Hayes said. “The economy is great.
“I am worried if we do not have a conservative candidate to reverse course, we are going to risk losing the reasons people want to come here — like low taxes, low regulations, high quality of life, security and safety for our families,” he said.
Hayes said he plans to return to the private sector eventually.
“I am not a creature of government,” he said. “I am not a career politician. I am not like Josh Stein who is just checking the boxes and padding his resume, looking for the next elected office.”
He said that he is pro-family and pro-faith.
“Conservatism is what I naturally gravitated toward,” he said, “because it is about freedom; it is about individualism.
“It is freedom to go out to be the best you can be with what God gave you. It is not imposing your will on others,” he said.
For more information go to samhayesfornc.com