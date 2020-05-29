The Pitt County Health Department clinic is closed after a part-time employee learned on Thursday they tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said.
The employee, who is described only as a health care provider, was tested last Friday at the Walmart testing site on Southwest Greenville Boulevard and was notified about the positive results on Thursday, Silvernail said.
“They are a health care provider and thought they should be tested for general principle. They were not sick in any way,” he said.
The individual, who last worked on Tuesday, is asymptomatic, but 10 co-workers have been sent home to quarantine, Silvernail said.
“They will not report back to work until they test negative and no longer pose a risk to our patients or other staff members,” Silvernail said.
Testing will take place in six days, he said on Thursday.
Silvernail said the employee came in contact with four patients. The health department is contacting them and offering testing in six days.
The health department worker is the first Pitt County employee to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
The City of Greenville reported last month that two drivers with the Greenville Area Transit System tested positive for COVID-19. When asked on Thursday if any more employees tested positive, a city spokesman said, “if a city employee tests positive for COVID-19 and that employee works in a position that has contact with the public, we will provide public notice. We will also work closely with other employees who might have been exposed to ensure they monitor their conditions, are tested as needed, and are appropriately isolated if necessary.”
Once the other employees are tested, the materials will be sent to the state lab of public health, Silvernail said. The results should be ready in two or three days. When the results are returned, a decision whether to reopen the health department clinic will be made, he said.
“As soon as we get adequate staffing to run our clinic we will reopen our clinic and run our equipment,” he said.
The department will provide some telehealth services. Individuals who were scheduled for certain services, such as tuberculosis test checks, will be seen by nurses who weren’t exposed.
The likelihood the employee spread the infection to others is low, Silvernail said. Asymptomatic individuals are less efficient at spreading the virus, but it is still possible for them to spread it, he said.
“As far as we know the provider was wearing a mask in the clinic. I think the risk to my staff and to the patients that were served that day were very low,” Silvernail said. “Unfortunately as this continues to circulate in the community we will likely to see more of this where people inadvertently expose others.”
A six-day wait before testing is recommended because a false negative could come from testing too soon, he said.
“The virus needs some time to incubate in an individual before you can detect it,” he said.
The most common time to develop the illness after exposure is one to three days. Many people have presented by five days and most everybody has presented by day six or seven, Silvernail said.
With in-person clinical services suspended, patients who have upcoming appointments will be contacted to reschedule, or to be served via telehealth. Walk-in clinical services will not be provided until further notice. Further disinfection measures will be taken, in addition to the cleaning procedures currently in place.
The Women, Infants and Children Program and other non-clinical services will be provided as usual. The Health Department will continue to provide temperature checks of anyone entering the facility. Individuals are encouraged to wear a face covering, cloth mask or scarf as an additional protective measure.
Individuals who are sick should not visit the health department, Silvernail said.
“I hate to send anybody to the emergency department, but the emergency department is available if someone needs care urgently,” he said. “We will try to be up and running for those services that were suspended as soon as possible.”
Pitt County reported the cumulative positive testing total for COVID-19 on Thursday was 267, four cases higher than Wednesday. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 273 cases in Pitt County on Thursday, six cases higher than its total for Wednesday.
Thursday marked the fifth incubation cycle or — 10 weeks — since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Pitt County, Silvernail said.
“Unfortunately it also is the day we dreaded would come for some time, the day one of our own health care workers tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
“While we have taken steps to protect our staff and clients from COVID-19 viruses are devilish things and (have) found a gap in our defenses,” he said.