Hemp's use is recorded throughout history. Many it hemp was the first crop ever cultivated by mankind. Hemp fabric was even found wrapped around an infant's skeleton in the ruins of an ancient city in Turkey. The following timeline includes information from multiple sources:
- The Columbia History of the World states that the oldest relic of human industry is a bit of hemp fabric dating back to approximately 8,000 B.C.
- Hemp cloth was found in the area once known as Mesopotamia and was mentioned in Assyrian scripts that described its medical properties: "Used as stomachic and poultice for swelling."
- The plant in its original form was medicinal. It comes from the oldest civilizations in the world.
- One of the oldest records of hemp farming dates back 5,000 years ago in China, but it has been suggested it was being farmed even before that in ancient Egypt.
- Hemp seed oil has been used in food and medicine in China for at least 3,000 years.
- Hemp is not new to American soil. King James required the growing of hemp in 1619 in Jamestown when the original colonies were under the British Crown’s rule. Hemp was the fiber of choice for maritime uses because of its natural decay resistance and its adaptability to cultivation. Each warship and merchant vessel required miles of hempen line and tons of hempen canvas, which meant the Crown’s hunger for the commodity was great. Ship captains were ordered to disseminate hemp seed widely to provide fiber wherever repairs might be needed in distant lands.
- By the mid-1600s, hemp had become an important part of the economy in New England, and south to Maryland and Virginia. The Colonies produced cordage, cloth, canvas, sacks and paper from hemp during the years leading up to the Revolutionary War.
- George Washington grew hemp as one of his main crops at Mount Vernon from the 1750s to the 1770s before becoming commander of the Continental Army and later the nation’s first president. He used hemp for rope, thread, boat sails and fishing nets.
- In 1776, Betsy Ross purportedly sewed the first flag of the United States of America out of the finest, strongest fiber available — hemp.
- Also in 1776, U.S. Founders wrote early drafts of The Declaration of Independence on hemp paper. The final document was engrossed on parchment (made from animal skin).
- More than 120,000 pounds of hemp fiber was needed to rig the 44-gun USS Constitution, America’s oldest Navy ship affectionately called “Old Ironsides,” launched in 1797. Nearly 55 tons of fiber was needed for the lines and rigging on that vessel alone. Even more hemp fiber went into making canvas for sails and caulking for the wooden hull. The Constitution is most noted for her actions during the War of 1812 against the United Kingdom when she captured numerous merchant ships and defeated five British warships.
- Hemp fiber was so important to the young nation that farmers were compelled by patriotic duty to grow it and were allowed to pay taxes with it. Thomas Jefferson bred improved hemp varieties and invented a special brake for crushing the plant’s stems during fiber processing.
- Until 1883, 75-90 percent of paper was made with cannabis hemp fiber including paper for books, Bibles, maps, paper money, stocks and bonds and newspaper.
- The very first Levi’s jeans in the 1890s were made from hemp. In fact, nearly all clothing was made from hemp until about the 1920s.
- Hemp was also used in cellophane film and as a compostable styrofoam in prior to the 1930s.
- In 1937, Congress passed The “Marihuana” Tax Act which effectively began the era of hemp prohibition. The tax and licensing regulations of the act made growing hemp difficult for some American farmers.
- Other historians argue the hemp industry was killed in the 1950s by the availability of cheap synthetic fibers.”
- During World War II, when Japan cut off hemp rope imports from the Philippines to America, the U.S. government lifted the ban on growing hemp because of the need for rope on Navy ships and parachutes. The government formed the War Hemp Industries Department and subsidized hemp cultivation. U.S. farmers grew about a million acres of hemp across the Midwest as part of that program.
- After the war ended, the nation reverted to its ban on growing hemp. The government quietly shut down all the hemp processing plants and the industry faded away again. Many Midwestern towns (and farmers) were left high and dry with empty or partially constructed plants and canceled hemp contracts.
- Until recently, the last commercial hemp fields were planted in 1957 in Wisconsin.
- The Controlled Substances Act of 1970 declared all cannabis varieties, including hemp, as Schedule I controlled substances, putting hemp in the same category as heroin and LSD.
- The Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2009 distinguished hemp from marijuana.
- The 2014 Farm Bill allowed states to license farmers to grow hemp.
- In 2017, the U.S. hemp market was valued at $820 million, according to the Hemp Business Journal. The research firm Brightfield Group projects that the American CBD industry could reach $20 billion by 2022.
- The Hemp Farming Act of 2018, part of a federal farm bill, removed hemp from the list of Schedule I controlled substances.
- According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. farmers more than quadrupled land planted with hemp in 2019 — up from 27,424 acres (in 2018) to 128,320 acres.