Rezoning to allow high-density development is being sought for nearly 72 acres in the Dickinson Road area, according to the agenda for today’s 6 p.m. Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The meeting will be conducted via a remote conferencing service and will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 9 or www.greenville.nc.gov.
Individuals who want to speak at the meeting can call 329-4498 for details.
CR Development wants to rezone nearly 65 acres located north of the intersection of Williams Road and Dickinson Avenue from residential-agricultural to residential-high density and rezone the remaining 8 acres as a conservation overlay.
Staff said the request is in compliance with the city’s Future Land Use and Character Map, which recommends traditional neighborhood medium-high density zoning for the area.
A portion of the property’s northern edge could be potential conservation/open space, according to documents in the commission’s agenda. It is located in the Greens Mill Run Watershed, designated as a special flood hazard area and floodway.
According to the planning documents, “Potential conservation/open space land is typically located in areas that contain existing parkland, needed land buffers, exhibit potential for flooding, or are deemed inappropriate for development due to physical or environmental barriers.”
The documents also says that some land within a conservation area “may not contain barriers to development, or there may be reasonable mitigation.”
Determining the development capabilities of a conservation area requests a site analysis.
According to planning documents, the site could accommodate 145 single-family residences. The proposed zoning would allow 150 multi-family units and110 duplex buildings, containing 220 units, to be built.
Also on today’s agenda:
- Happy Trail Farms wants to rezone nearly 34 acres located north of the intersection of Herman Garris Road and Portertown Road from residential-agricultural to residential-single-family (medium density).
- Amy A. Edwards wants to rezone 14.22 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad. Five acres would be rezoned from residential-agricultural to general commercial and the other 9 acres would be rezoned to residential (high-density residential).
- Langston Farms wants to amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for nearly 2 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Regency Boulevard. The company wants it changed to commercial from office/institutional.
- Collice and Ann Moore want to rezone nearly 2.4 acres located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road from medical-support and medical-general commercial to medical heavy commercial.
- Staff has asked the commission to continue until July 21 a request to amend the city code to create a use classification and associated standards for small private schools.
The change is being sought by the owner of the John Paul Catholic High School athletic complex who wants to expand the usage of the facility beyond the requirements set by the Board of Adjustment when he and the high school first sought to build the complex.
Staff said they are seeking the delay because there have been “positive discussions” between the school and surrounding neighborhoods.
“Staff would like to hold a neighborhood meeting before bringing this item back to the commission,” agenda materials stated.